Trea Turner Heat Check Update

Trea Turner heat check; Seven inches from the midday sun

Former NC State star Trea Turner has been one of the hottest players in Major League Baseball over the past month.

Saturday at historic Fenway Park, the Washington Nationals shortstop put together his best performance of the season in exending his hitting streak to 15 games.

Turner went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored in his team's 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was the third five-hit game of his career and the fourth time in his last six games in which he amassed at least three hits.

Over the course of his streak dating back to a 15-3 win at Baltimore on Aug. 14, Turner is hitting .423 (27 for 57) with seven doubles, two triples and three homers.

The start of his tear, however, goes back even farther. Turner has reached base at least once in his last 20 games -- recording hits in 19 of them -- to raise his season average from a low or .184 on Aug. 7 to its current .360, second-highest in the National League.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

