SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Trea Turner Heat Check Update

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner heat check; Seven inches from the midday sun

Former NC State star Trea Turner has been one of the hottest players in Major League Baseball over the past month.

Saturday at historic Fenway Park, the Washington Nationals shortstop put together his best performance of the season in exending his hitting streak to 15 games. 

Turner went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored in his team's 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was the third five-hit game of his career and the fourth time in his last six games in which he amassed at least three hits.

Over the course of his streak dating back to a 15-3 win at Baltimore on Aug. 14, Turner is hitting .423 (27 for 57) with seven doubles, two triples and three homers. 

The start of his tear, however, goes back even farther. Turner has reached base at least once in his last 20 games -- recording hits in 19 of them -- to raise his season average from a low or .184 on Aug. 7 to its current .360, second-highest in the National League.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Wolfpack's Preseason All-ACC Ballot

With the college football on the verge of finally kicking off its 2020 schedule, here's a look at the preseason All-ACC ballot submitted to the league by SI All-Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Cleared To Return to Practice on Monday

After a week away from the practice field because of a COVID-19 outbreak, NC State's football team has been cleared to resume its preparations for the 2020 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Chargers DT Justin Jones grinded in offseason to have a breakout year

https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers/news/chargers-justin-jones-grinded-in-the-offseason-to-have-a-breakout-2020

Brett Friedlander

Brissett Emerging as Colts Leader Despite Losing Starting Job

Former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett has lost his job as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback. But by his actions in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting, he has shown that he's still a leader on the NFL team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces Enhancements to COVID-19 Protocols

ncreased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards have been added to the ACC's COVID-19 protocols as the league approaches the start of the 2020 football season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Some Athletic Activities Resume, Football Still Halted

The temporary suspension of athletic activity NC State put into place on Monday has been lifted for 12 of the Wolfpack's programs. Football, however, isn't among them according to a statement released by athletic director Boo Corrigan. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coaches Preparing for 2022 Football Recruiting Blitz

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are gearing up to kick their 2022 recruiting effort into high gear on Sept. 1, the day they're allowed by NCAA rules to start having official contact with high school juniors. Read more

Brett Friedlander

2020 Fantasy Football Draft Guide Live Stream: Friday at Noon

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/08/27/fantasy-football-draft-rankings

Brett Friedlander

Jacoby Brissett Leads Effort Registering Colts Teammates to Vote

https://clutchpoints.com/colts-news-jacoby-brissett-frank-reich-lead-effort-registering-team-vote/

Brett Friedlander

Former State Kicker Hauschka Released by Bills

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka. But because the move was likely financially motivated, he doesn't figure to be out of work long. Read more

Brett Friedlander