SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Trea Turner Puts Exclamation Point on Big Week

Brett Friedlander

The National League's Player of the Week award for the period from August 17-23 won't be announced until later Monday.

But there's a good chance when it is, the winner will Trey Turner of the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The former NC State shortstop went 9 for 22 over six games with two doubles, two triples and a homer. He capped his big week on Sunday with a 3 for 3 performance that included a two-run triple an RBI single and two runs scored in a 9-3 win against the Miami Marlins.

While Turner has now collected hits in each of his last nine games, a stretch in which he has hit .406, his hot streak dates all the way back to Aug. 8.

Since starting the delayed season with only seven hits in his first 38 at bats, a slump he attributed to Major League Baseball's ban on in-game video as part of its health protocols for playing in the middle of a pandemic.

The former first round draft pick has reached base in all 15 games he's played. Sunday's performance helped raise his season average from a low of .184 to .316.

He has 12 extra base hits, 13 RBI and an OPS of .949.

“After missing seven weeks and not playing game speed, it takes a little bit to catch up,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez told MLB.com about his leadoff hitter. “I think now you’re starting to see Trea play the way he’s capable of playing.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

NC State has had more than its share of athletic disappointments over the years. If you could go back in time and change the result of what event in Wolfpack history, what would it be? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

Juston Burris Feels Right at Home With Panthers

Former NC State defensive back Juston Burris signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers to help the team rebuild under new coach Matt Rhule. The fact that he's able to return to his home state to play is just a bonus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

ECU, Charlotte Become Latest NC Schools to go Online Only

https://wlos.com/news/local/ecu-unc-charlotte-adjust-fall-semesters-amid-covid-19-concerns

Brett Friedlander

Kiara Leslie Posts First WNBA Double Figure Effort

Given more playing time because of an injury to teammate Emma Meesseman, NC State product Kiara Leslie scored a career-high 10 points for the Washington Mystics in an overtime loss to the Dallas Wings. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Game 3 Rally Falls Short for Warren, Pacers

Former NC State star T.J. Warren scored 23 points to help the Indiana Pacers battle back from a 20-point deficit, but rally wasn't enough to prevent a 124-115 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Greater Numbers Add up to More Depth for Wolfpack

Key players returning from injury in the secondary and on the offensive line have boosted NC State's chances of rebounding from last year's 4-8 football disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Board Grants Fall Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

The Division I Board of Directors has rubber stamped a blanket waiver effectively giving anyone participating in football soccer, volleyball and cross country a fifth -- and in some cases sixth -- year of eligibility. Read more

Brett Friedlander

More Preseason Recognition for Alim McNeill

NC State tackle Alim McNeill continues to establish himself as the Wolfpack's next star defefensive lineman with his selection as a third-team preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

America Cares More About Football Than Anything Else

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/17/football-matters-more-to-america-than-anything-else

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Making 'Eye Opening' Transition to NFL

Former NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is following a familiar playbook as he works to make the adjustment from college football to the NFL during his first preseason training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander