Trea Turner Puts Exclamation Point on Big Week

The National League's Player of the Week award for the period from August 17-23 won't be announced until later Monday.

But there's a good chance when it is, the winner will Trey Turner of the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The former NC State shortstop went 9 for 22 over six games with two doubles, two triples and a homer. He capped his big week on Sunday with a 3 for 3 performance that included a two-run triple an RBI single and two runs scored in a 9-3 win against the Miami Marlins.

While Turner has now collected hits in each of his last nine games, a stretch in which he has hit .406, his hot streak dates all the way back to Aug. 8.

Since starting the delayed season with only seven hits in his first 38 at bats, a slump he attributed to Major League Baseball's ban on in-game video as part of its health protocols for playing in the middle of a pandemic.

The former first round draft pick has reached base in all 15 games he's played. Sunday's performance helped raise his season average from a low of .184 to .316.

He has 12 extra base hits, 13 RBI and an OPS of .949.

“After missing seven weeks and not playing game speed, it takes a little bit to catch up,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez told MLB.com about his leadoff hitter. “I think now you’re starting to see Trea play the way he’s capable of playing.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC