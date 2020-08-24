SI.com
If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

Brett Friedlander

Every school, regardless of how successful, has had its share of athletic moments its fans would love to have back. You know, the kind of disappointments that continue to sting for years -- and sometimes even decades -- after the fact.

NC State just happens to have more of those moments that most.

So here's the challenge for you Wolfpack Nation: 

If you had the opportunity to go back in time and change the result of one event in State's sports history, which would you choose?

Here are a few suggestions;

  • T.A. McLendon's goal line plunge that was originally called a go-ahead touchdown with six seconds left against North Carolina in 2004, only to have the call overturned when it was ruled his knee hit the ground before the ball broke the plane of the goal line. McLendon then fumbled on the next play, giving the Tar Heels the victory.
  • Kyle Bambard's missed 33-yard field goal that could have beaten Clemson at Death Valley in 2016, leaving the door open for the Tigers to steal the win in overtime.
  • The 2016 NCAA baseball regional final against Coastal Carolina in which the Wolfpack was two outs away from advancing to the super regionals before rain delayed the finish until the following day -- when the Chanticleers rallied to win the game on the way to their unlikely national championship.
  • Either of the two epic extra inning ACC baseball tournament losses to UNC in which the Wolfpack wasted masterful pitching performances by Carlos Rodon.
  • The basketball team's NCAA 2019 NCAA basketball snub while a number of schools with significantly higher NET rankings got in as at large selections.
  • Or maybe you want to set the way way back machine for 1989 to undo the damage done to the Wolfpack's basketball program by the publishing of Peter Golenbock's book "Personal Fouls.

There are plenty of other possibilities and we'd like to hear your picks. So let's rewrite history by posting them in the comment section below.

