AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

ACC Network Schedules Another 'Wolfpack Takeover'

Brett Friedlander

For the second time this summer, NC State is taking over the ACC Network.

As part of its School Takeovers series, the conference’s dedicated television network will turn its attention to all things NC State on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with a full day of original content related to the Wolfpack -- including classic games and memorable performances in football, basketball, baseball and other sports.

The festivities start at 8 a.m. with the Packer and Durham Show and continue through the entire day. Here’s the lineup so you can set your DVR when you’re not able to watch:

10 a.m, 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament vs. Wake Forest: Down by three with one out in the ninth inning, the Wolfpack rallied to take a 6-5 lead to advance to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015. The game featured a dramatic finish that saw the Wolfpack score the go-ahead run on a reversed call at the plate after Terrell Tatum beat out an infield single.

1 p.m., 2019 ACC Women's Soccer Tournament vs Louisville: With the score tied at 1 in the tournament's opening round, senior star Tziarra King provided the exclamation point on her standout career with the Wolfpack with a dramatic overtime goal. After successfully defending a Cardinals corner kick seven minutes into overtime, King and her teammates quickly went on the counter attack. Taking a lead pass from Lulu Guttenberger just over midfield, the future first round NWSL draft pick turned on the jets, outran two defenders, then muscled away another before powering the ball into the back of the net for the game-winner.3

3 p.m., 2020 Wrestling vs Virginia Tech: Down 15-9 with four bouts left, the third-ranked Wolfpack won three of the final four weight classes to claim a 21-18 win against the seventh-ranked Hokies. State capped the comeback to clinch the match and at least a share of the ACC regular season championship when redshirt freshman Jarett Trombley pinned Virginia Tech's Collin Gerardi in the final pairing.

5 p.m., 2020 ACC Women's Basketball Championship vs. Florida State: Led by an inspired effort from senior captain Aislinn Konig, who earned MVP honors, the Wolfpack ended a 29-year championship drought with a gritty 71-66 win against the Seminoles. State trailed by five with 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but closed out the game with a title-clinching 13-3 run -- highlighted by a clutch three-pointer by Konig.

7 p.m., Authentic ACC ... Strength in the Pack: A 30-minute original production from NC State athletics, the segment looks at recent successes across the department while also highlighting state's SAAC's #PackUnited campaign.

7:30 p.m., 1998 Men's Basketball at UNC: This is one you won't want to miss. Behind C.C. Harrison's career-high 31 points, the Wolfpack upset the top-ranked Tar Heels 86-72 at the Dean Dome. Harrison hit eight three-pointers i the game, the most ever by a State player in Chapel Hill, while he and his teammates combined to make 25 straight free throws to finish the game, helping second-year coach Herb Sendek score his first ever victory against UNC.

9 p.m., 2017 Football at Florida State: Jaylin Samuels and Ryan Finley powered the Wolfpack to a 27-21 upset of the No. 12 Seminoles. Samuels did it all that day, catching 12 passes, running the ball five times, completing a 25-yard pass and scoring twice . Finley went 22 of 32 for 230 yards two touchdowns to lead State to its first road win against a ranked team since 2008.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Wolfpack basketball player Steere eligible immediately at UNCW

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Left Off NBA Combine Candidate List

NC State forward D.J. Funderburk isn't among the list of 105 players selected by the NBA's teams as potential participants in the league's predraft scouting combine, if it is held, greatly enhancing his chances of returning to the Wolfpack next season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Fast-Rising Hoop Prospect Breon Pass Discusses Wolfpack

All Wolfpack caught up with two-sport star Breon Pass from Reidsville High School following his breakout performance at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C. to talk about his fast-rising stock and his relationship with NC State coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

NC State shortstop Jose Torres drove in five runs for the second time in his last three games and third time this summer, as he continues his impressive hitting in the Texas Collegiate League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Jakolbe Baldwin

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Impressive Weekend For Terquavion Smith

NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his assault on the summer basketball circuit by finishing off another productive weekend at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, SC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 26

Brett Friedlander

Former State Star Leslie Makes Long-Awaited WNBA Debut

After missing her entire rookie season with a knee injury, former NC State star Kiara Leslie finally made her WNBA debut on Saturday in the Washington Mystics' season opener against the Indiana Fever. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Target Breon Pass Opening Eyes at Basketball Showcase Event

While NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his high-scoring ways at the Queen City Showcase, his teammate Breon Pass continues to see his stock rise now that the two-sport star from Reidsville High School has decided to play basketball in college. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: OT Jaleel Davis

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's offensive tackle Jaleel Davis. Read more

Brett Friedlander