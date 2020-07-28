ACC Network Schedules Another 'Wolfpack Takeover'

For the second time this summer, NC State is taking over the ACC Network.

As part of its School Takeovers series, the conference’s dedicated television network will turn its attention to all things NC State on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with a full day of original content related to the Wolfpack -- including classic games and memorable performances in football, basketball, baseball and other sports.

The festivities start at 8 a.m. with the Packer and Durham Show and continue through the entire day. Here’s the lineup so you can set your DVR when you’re not able to watch:

10 a.m, 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament vs. Wake Forest: Down by three with one out in the ninth inning, the Wolfpack rallied to take a 6-5 lead to advance to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015. The game featured a dramatic finish that saw the Wolfpack score the go-ahead run on a reversed call at the plate after Terrell Tatum beat out an infield single.

1 p.m., 2019 ACC Women's Soccer Tournament vs Louisville: With the score tied at 1 in the tournament's opening round, senior star Tziarra King provided the exclamation point on her standout career with the Wolfpack with a dramatic overtime goal. After successfully defending a Cardinals corner kick seven minutes into overtime, King and her teammates quickly went on the counter attack. Taking a lead pass from Lulu Guttenberger just over midfield, the future first round NWSL draft pick turned on the jets, outran two defenders, then muscled away another before powering the ball into the back of the net for the game-winner.3

3 p.m., 2020 Wrestling vs Virginia Tech: Down 15-9 with four bouts left, the third-ranked Wolfpack won three of the final four weight classes to claim a 21-18 win against the seventh-ranked Hokies. State capped the comeback to clinch the match and at least a share of the ACC regular season championship when redshirt freshman Jarett Trombley pinned Virginia Tech's Collin Gerardi in the final pairing.

5 p.m., 2020 ACC Women's Basketball Championship vs. Florida State: Led by an inspired effort from senior captain Aislinn Konig, who earned MVP honors, the Wolfpack ended a 29-year championship drought with a gritty 71-66 win against the Seminoles. State trailed by five with 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but closed out the game with a title-clinching 13-3 run -- highlighted by a clutch three-pointer by Konig.

7 p.m., Authentic ACC ... Strength in the Pack: A 30-minute original production from NC State athletics, the segment looks at recent successes across the department while also highlighting state's SAAC's #PackUnited campaign.

7:30 p.m., 1998 Men's Basketball at UNC: This is one you won't want to miss. Behind C.C. Harrison's career-high 31 points, the Wolfpack upset the top-ranked Tar Heels 86-72 at the Dean Dome. Harrison hit eight three-pointers i the game, the most ever by a State player in Chapel Hill, while he and his teammates combined to make 25 straight free throws to finish the game, helping second-year coach Herb Sendek score his first ever victory against UNC.

9 p.m., 2017 Football at Florida State: Jaylin Samuels and Ryan Finley powered the Wolfpack to a 27-21 upset of the No. 12 Seminoles. Samuels did it all that day, catching 12 passes, running the ball five times, completing a 25-yard pass and scoring twice . Finley went 22 of 32 for 230 yards two touchdowns to lead State to its first road win against a ranked team since 2008.

