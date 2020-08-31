SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Gwiz Dominant As Wolfpack Splits in 'Wrestling Underground' Event

Brett Friedlander

Nick Gwiazdowski was hoping to be wrestling for Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer.

Although that goal has been pushed back a year after the Games were postponed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time NCAA champion from NC State isn't just sitting around waiting.

Gwiazdowski put on a dominant performance Sunday night in a pay-per-view wrestling event put on by UFC competitor and former Greco-Roman national team member Chael Sonnen. 

Going up against former Iowa State national champion Kyven Gadson in the main event of Wresting Underground 1, Gwiazdowski took just two minutes, 43 seconds of the first round to score a 10-0 technical fall.

The other Wolfpack alumus on the card, Tommy Gantt, lost an 8-4 decision to four-time NCAA All-American David McFadden.

Wrestling in the heavyweight match inside the UFC octagon, Nick Gwiazdowski went on the attack early against Gadson.

The World Championship bronze medalist, who won back-to-back national championships for the Wolfpack in 2014-15, scored a takedown just 10 seconds into the match.

Using his speed and superior size to his advantage, he built on his fast start with two more takedowns for an 8-0 lead before sending Gadson to the mat one final time from behind to finish off his opponent just before the end of the period.

Gantt, meanwhile, also got off to a promising start in his match 185 pounds.

But after scoring the first points with an early takedown, he couldn't sustain the momentum when McFadden battled back to take a 4-2 lead after one period. The 2020 ACC tournament runnerup from Virginia Tech extended his lead to 8-2 before Gantt scored a late takedown for the final margin.

The matches featuring Gwiazdowski and Gantt were part of a six-bout card -- five freestyle and one Grecco-Roman -- held at an unannounced location in the Pacific Northwest and streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free Agent Hauschka Auditions With Titans

Former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills, began his search for a new team on Sunday by working out with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Aug. 30

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner got three more hits against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, setting a Washington Nationals franchise record in the process with 11 hits in a three-game weekend series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ready to Return: Wolfpack in Catchup Mode

After being sidelined for a week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the NC State football team will be looking to make up for lost time now that it's allowed back onto the practice field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

A.J. Cole: Undrafted Free Agent on the Verge of Being a Star

https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders/news/aj-cole-las-vegas-raiders-star-nfl

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: August 29

Former NC State star Trea Turner is on a tear for the Washington Nationals. Saturday, he extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a big night at Boston's Fenway Park. Read more

Brett Friedlander

All Wolfpack's Preseason All-ACC Ballot

With the college football on the verge of finally kicking off its 2020 schedule, here's a look at the preseason All-ACC ballot submitted to the league by SI All-Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Cleared To Return to Practice on Monday

After a week away from the practice field because of a COVID-19 outbreak, NC State's football team has been cleared to resume its preparations for the 2020 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Chargers DT Justin Jones grinded in offseason to have a breakout year

https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers/news/chargers-justin-jones-grinded-in-the-offseason-to-have-a-breakout-2020

Brett Friedlander

Brissett Emerging as Colts Leader Despite Losing Starting Job

Former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett has lost his job as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback. But by his actions in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting, he has shown that he's still a leader on the NFL team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces Enhancements to COVID-19 Protocols

ncreased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards have been added to the ACC's COVID-19 protocols as the league approaches the start of the 2020 football season. Read more

Brett Friedlander