Wrestling Team Adds Highly-Ranked Recruit

Brett Friedlander

Dave Doeren isn’t the only NC State coach whose program is picking up major 2021 recruiting commitments lately.

Pat Popolizio’s ACC champion wrestling team has also gained a significant addition Tuesday when 125-pounder Stevo Poulin of Shenendoehowa, N.Y. pledged to compete for the Wolfpack.

A three-time New York state champion, Poulin is ranked ninth overall in the Class of 2021 and third in his weight class. He gained notoriety as an eight-year-old when he became a YouTube sensation for a video of him taking down bigger opponents that went viral.

His commitment adds to a recruiting class that already ranks among the top 10 in the nation. It’s a group that also includes 141-pounder Skylar Smith of Argyle, Tex., 149-pounder Derek Fields of Brunswick, Ohio, 157-pounder Brock DelSignore of Glens Falls, N.Y. and 174-pounder Jacob Null of Dolgeville, N.Y.

State’s nine-member 2020 recruiting class is also ranked among the nation’s top 10 by The Open Mat.

As loaded as the Wolfpack’s future lineup looks from top to bottom, it’s especially deep at the lowest weight class. Not only does State already has the reigning ACC champion at 125 in redshirt freshman Jakob Camacho, but it also has another New York state champion, Anthony Noto, coming in as a freshman this fall.

State’s 2020 team, which had no seniors, won its second straight ACC tournament championship after going undefeated through the dual match season.

With Camacho and 157-pound Hayden Hidlay winning conference titles, the Wolfpack was ranked third nationally and was considered a legitimate national title contender heading into the NCAA championships that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

