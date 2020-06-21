AllWolfpack
Tough Night for Former State Wrestler Rohskopf

Brett Friedlander

Hoping for a springboard to boost his budding mixed martial arts career, former NC State wrestler Max Rohskopf jumped at the opportunity when he was asked to serve as a fill-in for a nationally televised bound on just over a week's notice.

But as it turned out, that wasn't enough time to prepare.

Fighting on the undercard of UFC Fight Night on ESPN, Rohskopf suffered his first professional defeat Friday in Las Vegas when he failed to answer the bell for the third and final round of his bout against veteran Austin Hubbard.

Worn down and bloodied over the first two rounds of the lightweight battle, the 2016 ACC wrestling champion at 165 pounds told referee Mark Smith that he could not continue, saying "I don't have it," despite urging from his corner to go on fighting."

Rohskopf had won his first five professional fights, all by submission in the first two rounds.

Rohskopf was enlisted as a replacement opponent for Hubbard after his original opponent, Joe Solecki, withdrew from the bout.

The 25-year-old Ohio native tried to take advantage of his wrestling skills by twice putting Hubbard (12-4) onto the mat in the opening round. But each time Hubbard was able to recover and get back to his feet.

Rohskopf continued to attack to start the second round, taking his opponent down again. But this time Hubbard began to fight back once he escape, scoring with a flurry of blows to the face that left Rohskopf bleeding from above his eye.

Battered and exhausted, Rohskopf remained on his stool as the third round began. After a brief consultation with the referee and ring doctor, the fight was stopped. He then congratulated Hubbard before slumping against the fence in dejection.

