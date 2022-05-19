Pack hosting Wake to conclude the regular season

A glance at the ACC standings shows that there are plenty of ways NC State's postseason journey can go depending on the results of its series against Wake Forest to conclude the regular season. The Wolfpack has plenty at stake.

In Elliott Avent's mind, that is essentially what every ACC series is like. It is a scenario the NC State head coach wants his team preparing for all season.

NC State hosts in-state rival Wake Forest for a three-game set to conclude the regular season beginning Thursday evening in Raleigh. The Pack is currently 33-17 overall, 14-12 in ACC competition.

The Wolfpack will make an appearance in the conference postseason, as that has been cliched. In theory, NCSU could finish anywhere from atop of its division or in the lower rungs of qualifying for the upcoming ACC Championship next week in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With so much in the air, Avent is keeping it simple.

"They are all big," Avent said. "You start off at the beginning of the year, every game is big. There are certain games that draw more excitement or draw more attention, but every game either counts as a win or a loss. They all count the same. Our guys have done a very good job of that. We've become a much better team through the year. We have grown and have leadership."

At 12-14-1 in ACC play, a sweep could move Wake Forest ahead of NC State in the final standings.

"You are either playing to host a regional, host a super regional, you are playing to get into the [ACC Championship] or playing to get into a regional," Avent said. "Everybody has got something to play for. Sometimes you just play for the sheer love of the game. That is a concept, so everybody is playing for something and it is a great challenge this weekend."

The seniors for the Wolfpack will be honored during the three-game set. NC State has announced that right-hander Logan Whitaker will start the opener and righty Matt Willadsen will toe the mound to start the second game on Friday. Wake Forest will respond with Rhett Lowder and Josh Hartle, respectively.

The players who will be wearing the Wolfpack uniform at home for the last time in their respective careers have been a part of history with last season's College World Series berth

"We have got a lot of young guys out there playing," Avent said. "This is all new to them. There are always peaks and valleys, but the leadership gets you back to the peaks when you are in the valley, That is what our leadership has done. I could be more proud [of the seniors]."