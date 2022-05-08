Pack powers past Tar Heels

RALEIGH, NC -- Matt Willadsen tossed a complete game and NC State did plenty of yard work at the plate to cruise past North Carolina, 9-2, in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Sunday at Doak Field in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack moved to 30-14 overall, 12-10 in ACC play with the victory. UNC dropped to 26-18, 9-14 in the league with the defeat.

Both teams scored a run in the opening inning. Tommy White smacked his 20th home run of the campaign to level things off for NCSU.

NC State took the lead for good in its half of the third inning when a wild pitch brought home LuJames Groover III.

Josh Hood drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth and two innings later he homered for another two runs batted in to give NC State a comfortable, 6-1, advantage.

Jacob Cozart also homered in the seventh inning for the Pack.

Willadsen was dominant on the mound for NC State. The righty from Holly Springs, North Carolina allowed two runs on only five hits while fanning nine and walking two on 120 pitches for the afternoon.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).