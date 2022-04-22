Pack set to deal with Cards

No. 23 NC State baseball (24-11, 10-7 ACC) is set to travel to No. 11 Louisville (25-11, 9-6 ACC) this weekend for a three-game series. The teams will play Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Friday's game will be broadcast on the ACC Network with Sam Ravech and Gaby Sanchez on the call, and the final two will be on ACCNX. Additionally, all three games will be aired on WKNC 88.1 and the Varsity Network App.

STARTING PITCHERS

Friday – RHP Logan Whitaker (NCSU) vs. RHP Jared Poland (UL)

Saturday – RHP Matt Willadsen (NCSU) vs. TBA (UL)

Sunday – TBA (NCSU) vs. TBA (UL)

LAST TIME OUT

NC State scored nine unanswered runs en route to its 13-5 win over High Point on Wednesday night at Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers, extending its win streak to six.

With the win head coach Elliott Avent, the school's all-time winningest coach, captured his 950th win at NC State and Tommy White broke the Wolfpack freshman home run record with his 14th of the season.

Additionally, Devonte Brown turned in a career night with four hits, including a triple and a home run, and scored four runs.

SERIES HISTORY

Friday will be the 20th meeting between the Wolfpack and Cardinals, as Louisville owns a 15-4 advantage in the all-time series.

The last time the teams met was on March 19-21, 2021, in Raleigh, and Louisville swept the series with 13-1, 6-3 and 8-3 results.

The last time the teams squared off in Louisville was on April 6-8, 2018, and NC State earned 9-6 and 10-3 wins to take the series after dropping the opener, 8-2.

BATTLE OF THE ATLANTIC

This weekend will be a battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division of the league, as Louisville is 9-6 (.600) in conference play while NC State is 10-7 (.588) against ACC opponents.

The squads are currently in the top two of the division and top three among the conference standings behind front runner Miami, who owns a 14-4 ledger (.788).

ON DECK

April 26 · vs. East Carolina · 7 PM