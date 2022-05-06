Pack set to host Heels

RALEIGH – NC State baseball (29-13, 11-9 ACC) will close out a seven-game home stand this weekend when it welcomes Tobacco Road rival North Carolina (25-17, 8-13 ACC) for a three-game series at Doak Field at Dail Park.

The teams will play Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games will be broadcast on ACCNX while Saturday’s contest will air on ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald and Gaby Sanchez on the call.

STARTING PITCHERS

Friday – RHP Logan Whitaker (NCSU) vs. RHP Max Carlson (UNC)

Saturday – RHP Matt Willadsen (NCSU) vs. LHP Brandon Schaeffer (UNC)

Sunday – TBA (NCSU) vs. TBA (UNC)

LAST TIME OUT

NC State stepped out of conference play last weekend and hosted Radford for a three-game series in Raleigh. The Pack captured 6-2, 10-0 and 11-4 wins, respectively, to collect its fifth series sweep of the season and extend its win streak at home to 12.

Additionally, the Pack improved to 18-4 against nonconference opponents this year.

SERIES HISTORY

Heading into this weekend, NC State and North Carolina have met a combined 308 times on the diamond. It is one of the oldest rivalries in the conference, as the series dates back to 1895 with the Tar Heels owning a 169-138-1 lead in the all-time series.

The last time the teams had met was on May 28, 2021, at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte. The Heels picked up a 9-6 win in the pool play portion of the tournament after NC State had already clinched a spot in the semifinals.

The last time the teams played a three-game series was on March 26-29, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C., and the Pack earned 9-2, 6-1 and 8-3 wins, respectively, to mark the second-straight series win over UNC and first series sweep since April 15-17, 2011, which was played in Raleigh. Additionally, it was the first sweep for the Wolfpack in Chapel Hill since April 23-25, 1992.

HOOD, WILLADSEN RAKE IN NATIONAL WEEKLY HONORS

Following standout performances at the plate and on the mound last week, Josh Hood and Matt Willadsen were named two of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week on Monday.

Hood went 5-for-16 on the week with four homers, a double and 11 runs batted in. In the Pack's victory over East Carolina, Hood drove in a career-high five RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam. He took that momentum into the squad's series with Radford and belted three home runs, including two on Sunday to match his career high in RBIs with five.

Willadsen had a career outing on the mound in the Pack's 11-0 shutout victory over the Highlanders, tossing seven innings and fanning a career-high 13 batters while allowing just one walk. His 13 strikeouts marked the second-most by an ACC pitcher this season.

ON DECK

May 10 • @ UNCW • 6 PM