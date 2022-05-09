Pack9 in Pros: Dunand makes the Show

Among the 22 former Wolfpack baseball players that are playing professionally, NC State has an alum who made his MLB debut to remember.

Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has four players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Joe Dunand: Miami Marlins

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals

Carlos Rodon: San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dunand made his Major League debut on Saturday a memorable one as he blasted a homer over the wall in left field in Miami's win at San Diego. He finished the game 2-for-4. The Marlins are 13-15 on the season and in third place in the National League East following a, 3-2, loss to the Padres on Sunday -- a game in which Dunand did not play.

Knizner has struggled of late in his back-up catching role with the Cardinals. He is hitless in his last four games (0-for-13) and is batting .209 on the campaign with one homer and six runs batted in. St. Louis is 2.5 games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central entering Monday's action.

The beginning to Rodón's Giants career is going as well as anyone could have hoped for. Despite a loss in his last outing against Los Angeles, the lefty is 3-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five games. Rodón has struck out 41 batters while walking 10 in 29 innings pitched. San Francisco will have him on the mound Monday against Colorado. The Giants are in fourth place in the National League West, four games out of first.

Turner was 4-for-20 at the plate in the Dodgers' last five games. He had a double, two runs batted in, and a pair of walks in that span. Los Angeles is 19-7 overall, which is good for first place in the NL West and the Dodgers also have the best record in baseball.

NC State currently has 18 players on Minor League rosters.

News

Off the field, NC State alum Tommy DeJuneas is now an NC State graduate.

Transactions

May 4, 2022: OF Terrell Tatum promoted to Winston-Salem Dash from Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

May 5, 2022: Richmond Flying Squirrels placed SS Will Wilson on the 7-day injured list.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .164 average, 2 HR, 7 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-2. 3.12 ERA, 8.2 IP, 12 K, 7 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .333 average, 8 RBI, SB

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .185 average, 4 HRs, 13 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-0, 3.46 ERA, 13 IP, 15 K, 4 games (no starts)

Reid Johnston hands the ball to Evan Justice in Omaha, Nebraska during the 2021 College World Series. Johnston is currently with Lynchburg in the Cleveland organization, while Justice pitches for Spokane in the Colorado minor league system. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .224 average, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 7 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .239 average, 3 HR, 9 RBI

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .213 average, 6 RBI, 7 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .224 average, 10 RBI, 4 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 14 K, 8 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .182 average, HR, 10 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 1-1, 4.67 ERA, 17.1 IP, 19 K, 4 games (4 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .225 average, RBI, 9 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .270 average, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 6 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .286 average, 4 HR, 14 RBI, SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .246 average, 5 HR, 13 RBI (7-day IR, ends May 12)

