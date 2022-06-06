Pack9 in Pros update

There are currently 23 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals: .229 average, HR, 11 RBI

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants: 4-4, 3.44 ERA, 50 IP, 70 K, 10 games (10 starts)

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers: .299 average, 6 HR, 44 RBI, 11 SB

NC State currently has 20 players on Minor League rosters.

Transactions

May 29, 2022: Miami Marlins designated SS Joe Dunand for assignment.

June 1, 2022: Atlanta Braves claimed SS Joe Dunand off waivers from Miami Marlins.

June 3, 2022: Atlanta Braves assign SS Joe Dunand to Gwinnett Stripers.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .202 average, 5 HR, 17 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-2. 7.56 ERA, 16.2 IP, 18 K, 14 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .264 average, 11 RBI, 2 SB

*Nolan Clenney: Brooklyn (NY Mets): 2-2, 4.88 ERA, 27.2 IP, 28K, 12 games (2 starts)

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Gwinnett (Atlanta): .233 average, 2 HR, 10 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .197 average, 4 HRs, 13 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-1, 2.87 ERA, 31.1 IP, 32 K, 9 games (2 starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .245 average, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 10 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .209 average, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 6 SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .203 average, 15 RBI, 9 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .205 average, 14 RBI, 4 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 3,38 ERA, 16 IP, 22 K, 13 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .226 average, 4 HR, 24 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 1-2, 4.45 ERA, 30.1 IP, 36 K, 7 games (7 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .323 average, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 12 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .243 average, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 10 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .254 average, 7 HR, 24 RBI, SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .229 average, 5 HR, 13 RBI, SB

