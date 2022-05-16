Pack9 in the Pros

There are currently 22 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Knizner has hits in three of his last six at-bats and drove in three runs for Cardinals on Sunday. He is currently batting .245 with a home run and nine runs batted in. St. Louis is 19-15 and 2.5 games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central Division heading into Monday.

Prior to Knizner entering Sunday's game, it was Rodón who took center stage in the Sunday Night Game of the Week as the lefty started for San Francisco in St. Louis. The former Pack star had his worst outing as a Giant, yielding eight runs on 10 hits in only 3.2 innings as he was saddled with his second loss of the season. Rodón is now 4-2 with a 3.49 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 38.2 innings of work.

Turner has 10 hits in 28 at-bats (.357) over his last seven games, with four doubles, 2 RBIs, two stolen bases, and five runs scored during that span. Los Angeles is 21-12 on the campaign, tied for first in the National League West with San Diego and 1.5 games ahead of San Francisco.

NC State currently has 19 players on Minor League rosters.

Transactions

May 9, 2022: Miami Marlins optioned SS Joe Dunand to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

May 12, 2022: Richmond Flying Squirrels activated INF Will Wilson from the 7-day injured list.

May 15, 2022: Asheville Tourists placed RHP Tommy DeJuneas on the 7-day injured list retroactive to May 14, 2022.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .210 average, 2 HR, 8 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-2. 5.56 ERA, 11.1 IP, 12 K, 9 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .333 average, 8 RBI, SB

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Jacksonville (Miami): .250 average, HR, 8 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .197 average, 4 HRs, 13 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 21 IP, 21 K, 6 games (no starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .242 average, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 7 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .227 average, 3 HR, 11 RBI, SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .194 average, 9 RBI, 7 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .224 average, 12 RBI, 4 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 2.08 ERA, 13 IP, 16 K, 10 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .176 average, HR, 11 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 1-1, 4.67 ERA, 17.1 IP, 19 K, 4 games (4 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .184 average, RBI, 10 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .271 average, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 8 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .272 average, 5 HR, 16 RBI, SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .246 average, 5 HR, 13 RBI, SB

