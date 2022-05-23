Pack9 in the Pros: Turner closing in on .300 average

There are currently 22 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Knizner had four hits in 12 at-bats last week with an RBI. He is currently batting .262 with a home run and 10 runs batted in. St. Louis is 23-18 and three games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central Division heading into Monday's action.

Rodón's last outing was a loss to San Diego to drop the lefty to 4-3 in 2022. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on five hits with six batters fanned and four walks. His ERA stands at 3.43 for the campaign. In eight starts, Rodón has pitched 44.2 innings and struck out 50 while walking 15.

Turner, after another solid week, is batting .290 with two homers, 29 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases for Los Angeles this season. He has 10 hits in his last 27 at-bats, along with a home run, seven RBIs, eight walks, and two stolen bases in his last seven games. The Dodgers are 27-13 and a half-game ahead of San Diego, five games ahead of the Giants in the National League West.

NC State currently has 19 players on Minor League rosters.

Transactions

May 20, 2022: Lansing Lugnuts activated OF Jonny Butler from the 7-day injured list.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** -Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .210 average, 3 HR, 12 RBI

*Michael Bienlien: West Michigan (Detroit): 1-2. 4.73 ERA, 13.1 IP, 14 K, 10 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .326 average, 9 RBI, SB

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Jacksonville (Miami): .242 average, 2 HR, 9 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .197 average, 4 HRs, 13 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-0, 3.12 ERA, 26 IP, 26 K, 7 games (no starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .231 average, 6 HR, 20 RBI, 8 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .233 average, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 4 SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .224 average, 14 RBI, 8 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .207 average, 12 RBI, 4 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 2.57 ERA, 14 IP, 19 K, 11 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .185 average, 2 HR, 17 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 1-1, 3.80 ERA, 21.1 IP, 25 K, 5 games (5 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .323 average, HR, 9 RBI, 11 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .257 average, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 9 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .241 average, 5 HR, 16 RBI, SB

**Will Wilson: Richmond (San Francisco): .246 average, 5 HR, 13 RBI, SB

