Pack9: NC State alums in the pros, Rodón to start Tuesday

There are currently 24 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni are faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals: .204 average, HR, 17 RBI

Knizner is batting .368 in his last seven games. St. Louis enters Tuesday's action two games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central Division and in third place in the Wild Card standings, which would put the Cardinals as the last team in the playoffs and the road squad in the NL Wild Card Game.

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants: 8-5 2.95 ERA, 110 IP, 138 K, 19 games (19 starts)

By reaching 110 innings pitched in 2022, Rodón has vested his right to opt-out of the two-year deal he signed with the Giants during the previous offseason. If San Francisco struggles in the second half, it makes Rodón a likely trade candidate.

Rodón is scheduled to start Tuesday against Arizona.

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers: .306 average, 15 HR, 69 RBI, 17 SB

The Dodgers enjoy an 11.5-game lead over San Diego in the National League West and are cruising towards another postseason berth. Turner has settled in Los Angeles nicely. The All-Star has batted .318 over the past month.

NC State currently has 20 players on Minor League rosters.

Transactions

July 2, 2022: Sacramento River Cats transferred SS Will Wilson from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

July 7, 2022: Montgomery Biscuits activate 1B Evan Edwards.

July 15, 2022: Winston-Salem Dash place OF Terrell Tatum on the restricted list.

July 18, 2022: Norfolk Tides release RHP Tim Naughton.

Player's names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** - Denotes Triple-A Ball

Player's Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .196 average, 8 HR, 34 RBI

+Michael Bienlien: Lakeland (Detroit): 1-3 with 2 saves, 6.12 ERA, 32.1 IP, 35 K, 23 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .262 average, HR, 18 RBI, 3 SB

*Nolan Clenney: Brooklyn (NY Mets): 2-4, 5.80 ERA, 45 IP, 47 K, 22 games (2 starts)

**Jack Conley: Reading (Philadelphia): .224 average, 5 HR, 23 RBI, 2 SB

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Gwinnett (Atlanta): .240 average, 4 HR, 19 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .238 average, 7 HRs, 31 RBI, 3 SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-5, 3.61 ERA, 72.1 IP, 76 K, 17 games (10 starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .237 average, 8 HR, 41 RBI, 16 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .249 average, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 12 SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .214 average, 19 RBI, 15 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .244 average, HR, 30 RBI, 8 SB

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .253 average, 4 HR, 42 RBI, SB

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 3-4, 3.47 ERA, 59.2 IP, 74 K, 13 games (13 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .267 average, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 16 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .220 average, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 19 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .271 average, 10 HR, 42 RBI, SB

***Will Wilson: Sacramento (San Francisco): .230 average, 8 HR, 20 RBI, SB

