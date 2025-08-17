NC State Adds Power in Defensive Line Room
Defensive linemen have to have an edge, mentally and physically — the motor and strength to attack every single down. A lot of physical traits are needed to produce top-tier results. Just look up a picture of Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett; no further explanation will be needed.
NC State certainly understands the traits needed out of defensive linemen, which is evident in its most recent recruiting class, especially with EDGE Colby Cronk, a Palm Coast, Florida product.
He can rush the passer, but can also throw heavy things, very far.
Two-Sport Athlete
Cronk attended Flagler Palm Coast High School, where he was atop the area leaderboards in tackles and sacks, totalling 120 and 27, respectively. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, and according to 247Sports, he comes in at the No. 68 recruit in Florida. During his time there, he was named a two-year team captain, holding the career and single-season sack records at Flagler Palm Coast High.
He helped the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record this past fall, but also cruised to another impressive record. Cronk participated in the Class 4A state track and field championship with a 19.22-meter shot put throw in the spring.
With a number of 19.22, he won the boys state championships for the second year in a row in shot put, while placing second in discus for the second straight year. He helped Flagler Palm Coast place fourth as a team in the event.
Wolfpack Future
Cronk committed to NC State last spring in March of 2024. He likely won't play with such a deep defensive line room this upcoming season. Still, there are plenty of veterans for him to learn from and gain the necessary knowledge to become a potential starter for the Wolfpack in the future.
Dave Doeren spoke on Cronk during his media availability on signing day this past December.
"He is really developed physically," Doeren said. "He's tough. He's a kid who you love his motor. He's going to play harder than the guys across from him on a lot of snaps. Because of that, he'll get a lot of strain getting off of blocks. We call it block destruction. Destroying blocks and getting to the ball carrier. He's really strong. He's quick. He's got a knack for it. He knows how to use his hands. We value not just his ability to rush the passer, but how tough he is."
With words like that, Wolfpack fans may have a new edge rusher to go crazy for in years to come.
