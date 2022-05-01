Upcoming week (5/1-5/7): NC State sports

Skip to main content
Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 1-May 7 (all start times EST):

Sunday, May 1

NC State baseball versus Radford in Raleigh, North Carolina: 1 p.m. 

Friday, May 6

NC State men's tennis at the 2022 NCAA Championships First and Second Round

NC State softball versus Florida State in Raleigh, North Carolina: 6 p.m. 

NC State baseball versus North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina: 6:30 p.m. 

Saturday, May 7

NC State men's tennis at the 2022 NCAA Championships First and Second Round

NC State softball versus Florida State in Raleigh, North Carolina: 1 p.m.

NC State baseball versus North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina: 2 p.m.

