Rodon stands tall as Giant

Carlos Rodon has three starts with San Francisco. In those three appearances, he has become a Giant among Giants.

The former NC State star moved to San Francisco this offseason on a two-year deal worth 44 million dollars, with an opt-out after the first season. He spent his first seven years with the Chicago White Sox.

Rodon struggled with injuries in Chicago but also showed flashes of greatness. He made the American League All-Star Team in 2021 and went 13-5 overall with 2.37 ERA. He hurled a no-hitter with the White Sox (against Cleveland) on April 14th of last season.

Now the lefty is in San Francisco. His Giants debut saw him fan 12 batters against his hometown team, Miami. Rodon followed that up with a nine K's at Cleveland and struck out eight batters in only five innings Wednesday night against the New York Mets in Queens.

Rodon is currently on pace to have 392 strikeouts for the season, which would set a Major League record. It is far too early to think that far ahead but looking back at the rich tradition of baseball played by the Giants, both in New York and San Francisco, it is hard not to be impressed with Rodon's gaudy numbers.

