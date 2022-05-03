Silver Lining for Wolfpack

If an athlete is looking for roles that lead to awards or personal glory, being the middle reliever and spot starter for a baseball team would probably be low on the list.

Canann Silver is 6-0 this season for NC State but when he will pitch is not easy to predict. He comes to the ballpark knowing he may be called on a moment's notice while there is also the chance that he will be the guy his team turns to for a Sunday start to close out a weekend series.

Having players eat up innings whenever it is needed is essential to competing for titles. To be successful, it takes is a player who embraces the job.

“I do like it," Silver said of his versatility on NC State's pitching staff. "I always like coming into the games when we have a chance to win and whenever it is a big situation -- whether it is coming in during the middle of a game, pitching some long innings and bridging it to Chris [Villaman] or just starting a game on Sunday and giving us a chance to win. Either is fine with me.”

It is a job that does not lend itself to overwhelming hype, yet it is necessary for a team that is looking to hang around in the postseason.

Last season the objective was to get the ball to Evan Justice late in the game. With Justice now pitching in the Colorado Rockies organization, Chris Villaman now has that task for the Wolfpack.

Villaman has been terrific in his new closing role. Recently he was one of 18 pitchers named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List.

In 2021, the Wolfpack survived large losses to North Carolina in the ACC Baseball Championship and Arkansas in the opener of the Super Regional to advance to the conference title game and College World Series respectively.

The efforts of the middle relievers played a big part in NC State surviving those losses and then being in the best possible position in the do-or-die games to be played later in both tournaments.

There is no such thing as 'mop-up duty.'

"That is why it is definitely vital," Silver said of his job. "There are a lot of games that can get away and you want to stay close in these games, especially the ones that mean a lot. If we can just get it to Chris [Villaman] and he can do his job, hopefully that is how it will go."

This season, Silver has the lowest earned run average (2.92) of any NC State pitcher with at least four appearances. He is unbeaten is six decisions with one save and has appeared in 16 games (four starts).

"You can use him for anything," NC State head coach Elliott Avent said. "We keep him in the bullpen Friday and Saturday. If he is not used, he starts on Sunday. We have done that before. It has worked for us."

The lefty has allowed only 41 hits in 49.1 innings in 2022. Silver has fanned 47 batters while walking just 10.

"I just try to go out and give the team a chance to win," Silver said. "I just try to attack the zone and make them beat me. Don’t beat yourself is mainly what I am thinking out there."

The Wolfpack has three remaining series within league play and a couple of midweek non-conference games left before it will be time to crank up the pursuit for championships, both league-wise and nationally.

NC State is banking on Silver when it matters most.

"He is just that guy," Avent said. "I call him ‘MacGyver.’ He can do anything. That is who he is for us."

