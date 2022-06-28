Pack9 Pros: Turner poised to start All-Star Game

There are currently 24 NC State alums playing baseball professionally. Read below to see how NC State's baseball alumni is faring in the pros.

NC State currently has three players on Major League rosters (alphabetical order).

Andrew Knizner: St. Louis Cardinals: .185 average, HR, 12 RBI

Knizner is struggling mightily. He has only four hits in June (.087 batting average).

Carlos Rodón: San Francisco Giants: 6-4, 2.70 ERA, 80 IP, 101 K, 14 games (14 starts)

Rodón continues to right the ship after an early season blip. The lefty once again struck out 10 batters in his last outing against Atlanta.

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers: .313 average, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 15 SB

Turner is hot. He is batting .340 with five homers, 12 runs batted in, and five stolen bases in June. He currently leads the All-Star voting among shortstops in the National League.

NC State currently has 21 players on Minor League rosters.

Transactions

June 14, 2022: San Francisco Giants assign SS Will Wilson to Sacramento River Cats.

June 19, 2022: Winston-Salem Dash place OF Terrell Tatum on the 7-day injured list.

June 22, 2022: Lansing Lugnuts placed OF Jonny Butler on the 7-day injured list.

June 24, 2022: Eugene Emeralds activate C Patrick Bailey from the 7-day injured list.

June 24, 2022: Sacramento River Cats place SS Will Wilson on the 7-day injured list.

Players names in alphabetical order (Parent Club in parenthesis): Season Stats

+ - Denotes Single-A Ball

* - Denotes High-A Ball

** - Denotes Double-A Ball

*** - Denotes Triple-A Ball

Players Stats

*Patrick Bailey: Eugene (San Francisco): .204 average, 6 HR, 22 RBI

+Michael Bienlien: Lakeland (Detroit): 1-2. 7.15 ERA, 22.2 IP, 27 K, 18 games (no starts)

*Jonny Butler: Lansing (Oakland): .262 average, HR, 18 RBI, 3 SB

*Nolan Clenney: Brooklyn (NY Mets): 2-3, 5.30 ERA, 37.1 IP, 37 K, 17 games (2 starts)

**Jack Conley: Reading (Philadelphia): .236 average, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 2 SB

*Tommy DeJuneas: Asheville (Houston): 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 K, 2 games (no starts)

***Joe Dunand: Gwinnett (Atlanta): .261 average, 3 HR, 16 RBIs, 2 SBs

**Evan Edwards: Montgomery (Tampa Bay): .213 average, 5 HRs, 15 RBI, SB

+Reid Johnston: Lynchburg (Cleveland): 1-4, 3.31 ERA, 51.2 IP, 49 K, 13 games (6 starts)

*Evan Justice: Spokane (Colorado): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 K, 3 games (no starts)

*Tyler McDonough: Greenville (Boston): .248 average, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 14 SB

***Evan Mendoza: Memphis (St. Louis): .215 average, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 8 SB

+Vojtech Mensik: Inland Empire (Los Angeles Angels): .211 average, 16 RBI, 13 SB

*Austin Murr: West Michigan (Detroit): .229 average, HR, 23 RBI, 6 SB

***Tim Naughton: Norfolk (Baltimore): 0-1, 4.41 ERA, 16.1 IP, 23 K, 14 games (no starts)

**Preston Palmeiro: Rocket City (Los Angeles Angels): .251 average, 4 HR, 32 RBI

*Nick Swiney: Eugene (San Francisco): 3-2, 3.04 ERA, 47.1 IP, 61 K, 10 games (9 starts)

*Terrell Tatum: Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): .276 average, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 14 SB

*Jose Torres: Dayton (Cincinnati): .227 average, 7 HR, 19 RBI, 13 SB

*Luca Tresh: Quad City River (Kansas City): .259 average, 7 HR, 32 RBI, SB

***Will Wilson: Sacramento (San Francisco): .230 average, 8 HR, 20 RBI, SB

