Skip to main content
NC State changes schedule with BC

NC State changes schedule with BC

NC State will now play a doubleheader against Boston College on Friday in an effort to beat the upcoming bad weather in Raleigh.

GoPack.com photo

NC State will now play a doubleheader against Boston College on Friday in an effort to beat the upcoming bad weather in Raleigh.

Due to forecasted weather for the rest of the series, NC State baseball will now play a doubleheader against Boston College Friday at Doak Field at Dail Park. Game one will start at 3 p.m. with game two to begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The second game of the doubleheader will be the team's annual #StrikeOutALS game. 

Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for more updates on NC State Athletics. 

doak field
Sports

NC State changes schedule with BC

By NC State Athletic Communications43 seconds ago
state baseball handshake line
Sports

Pack walks off Eagles

By Rob McLamb2 hours ago
Tanner Ingle makes a tackle during last year's game at Syracuse
Football

Pack taking expectations in stride

By Rob McLambApr 14, 2022
state baseball handshake line
Sports

Pack set to host Eagles

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsApr 14, 2022
Elissa Cunane 2019 acc tourney
Basketball

Storm select Cunane

By Rob McLambApr 11, 2022
100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13)
Football

NC State Spring Game Takeaways

By Rob McLambApr 9, 2022
NC_State_38_UVA_21-5f823588e6d2502094fc2340_Oct_10_2020_22_51_01
Football

Things to Look For: NC State offense

By Rob McLambApr 7, 2022
Avent in red
Sports

Pack wins series at Clemson

By Rob McLambApr 4, 2022
Wolfpack cheerleader flags
Basketball

Wolfpack Reportedly Adds UConn to Basketball Schedule

By Brett FriedlanderOct 26, 2020