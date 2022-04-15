NC State changes schedule with BC
NC State will now play a doubleheader against Boston College on Friday in an effort to beat the upcoming bad weather in Raleigh.
Due to forecasted weather for the rest of the series, NC State baseball will now play a doubleheader against Boston College Friday at Doak Field at Dail Park. Game one will start at 3 p.m. with game two to begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
The second game of the doubleheader will be the team's annual #StrikeOutALS game.
