NC State changes schedule with BC

Due to forecasted weather for the rest of the series, NC State baseball will now play a doubleheader against Boston College Friday at Doak Field at Dail Park. Game one will start at 3 p.m. with game two to begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The second game of the doubleheader will be the team's annual #StrikeOutALS game.

Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for more updates on NC State Athletics.