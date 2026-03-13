Standout Performances For NC State in Quarterfinal Loss

CHARLOTTE — The run through the 2026 ACC Tournament for NC State ended at the hands of a familiar foe. Virginia got the Wolfpack for the third time in the 2025-26 season, knocking off Will Wade's team in an 81-74 thriller. While it ended with the same result, the Pack showed much better resilience in this go-around, fighting all the way to the final buzzer.

NC State got some strong individual performances in the loss. Building upon said performances will be key if the Wolfpack has hopes of making a run when it inevitably receives an invitation to the Big Dance on Selection Sunday, having submitted a quality résumé despite limping across the regular season finish line. Who stood out most for the Pack in the loss to Virginia ?

Paul McNeil knocks down shots

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots a 3-point basket against Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

To beat Virginia, NC State knew it needed to knock down more shots from the perimeter than it did in the previous two matchups. The primary player championing that mindset was sophomore guard Paul McNeil, who brought his A-game against the Cavaliers and proved his shot-making could be a difference-maker in a tournament setting.

McNeil finished the game with a team-high 26 points, burying six of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He rose over the defense time and time again, never deterred by the hands in his face or the bodies flying underneath his lift. He buried his 100th triple of the season in the loss, becoming the fourth member in the program's history to accomplish such a feat.

100th three of the season for P2 and he becomes the fourth person in program history to do so. pic.twitter.com/kD76vdZ1Vv — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) March 12, 2026

The Wolfpack's sharpshooter didn't find out about the feat until after the game. It turned his disappointment into more optimism, not just for his team, but for his own future as a player. A year ago, McNeil didn't even get to experience the ACC Tournament. Now, he's breaking records in it.

"That's great, I didn't even know that," McNeil said. "Hopefully, whatever the record is, I get it, but we've got to just keep winning out. That's my focus right now."

Matt Able shining through growing pains

It wasn't a perfect day for freshman guard Matt Able, but he still found a way to impact the Wolfpack positively throughout its battle with the 'Hoos. The freshman was the subject of some hard coaching from both Will Wade and senior guard Quadir Copeland, but understood that it was for the better. A pair of sloppy turnovers hurt NC State down the stretch, but Able kept the Pack in the game with shot-making to make up for it.

Able finished the game with 12 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal. He shot 4-of-8 from the field, burying a pair of clutch triples. The hope is that he understands what it's like to play in high-level postseason basketball now.