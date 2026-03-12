Wolfpack Brings Edge Even in Defeat Against Virginia

CHARLOTTE — When the horn sounded, Virginia walked off the Spectrum Center court with a third win over NC State in the 2025-26 season. Will Wade and the Wolfpack simply couldn't get over the hump against the Cavaliers, but the clash in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament didn't go the same way the other two matchups did. The Pack fought to the bitter end.

At times in Wade's first season leading NC State, his team lacked an edge and a larger sense of urgency. This caused problems in key moments throughout the year, especially down the stretch when the Wolfpack lost six of its final seven regular-season games, three of which were within a possession . Even in a loss, State flipped the page.

An improved sense of effort

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

No one wanted a win more than Wade on Thursday. That became evident quickly once the ball was tipped, as the Wolfpack coach trotted up and down the sidelines, showing even more animation than normal, which added to his team's sense of urgency. Wade coached his players hard against Virginia because they were playing hard for him. That's what NC State needed to have a chance.

"I thought we played with an edge today. I thought we played with better effort. We didn't have very good attention to detail," Wade said. "... We haven't, quite frankly, played with this level of effort all the time this year, so it's tough to correct all the details and it's tough to correct all the little things when you're coaching effort and trying to get effort from guys."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Momentum can be critical at this point in the season. With a bid all but secured to the NCAA Tournament, NC State will need to display that same level of effort if it has any hope of making a run to the second weekend in the Big Dance. Wade was hopeful about the progress the Wolfpack made against Virginia, but maintaining it will be the challenge.

"Hopefully this will be a point where we can take this film and say, this is the effort that we need, and now we can coach some of the details and get better at the details," he said.

Learning tournament toughness

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack players react to the loss during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Postseason basketball requires a different gear when it comes to physicality. That particular aspect of the sport troubled the Wolfpack during the regular season, but it came out with more fervor and toughness in its third attempt at taking down the Cavaliers. While it fell short, it acted as proof that the work the team put in for improving that part of the game was working.

"Especially with teams having more size than us, we've got to be the most physical team," senior guard Quadir Copeland said. "I think that will be a major help to us, staying gritty, staying on the type of time we like to be on, it really helps us."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) tries to keep the ball pressured by Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Part of the roster-building strategy for NC State was adding proven players in the postseason. Several members of the Wolfpack made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament at some point in their career. Players like Copeland know that the postseason creates more stress and pressure, while also requiring even more toughness. Sophomore guard Paul McNeil is still learning about that, but feels ready for it because of his teammates.

"We've got a lot of guys with a lot of experience," McNeil said. "We know it's going to be physical. It's going to be real physical from here on out and that's when we've got to bring our heart and bring our physicality and we'll be fine."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wade criticized his team's ability to execute down the stretch, but the improved effort certainly made him more hopeful. He wasn't the only one who looked more dialed in than usual, as the bench was buzzing with activity from the rest of the staff and the players, both in and out of the game. It took months, but this is closer to what the coach envisioned for his team.

"That's what we wanted to do," senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin said. "The past few games, we weren't really focused. We weren't really paying attention to details like we're supposed to. I think because it's a critical game like this and we wanted to advance, those little details ... It all matters in a game like this."