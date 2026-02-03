Star Wolfpack First Baseman Lands High in D1Baseball's Position Rankings

RALEIGH — With the calendar turned to February, NC State baseball is just a few weeks from getting back into action at the Puerto Rico Challenge in the Caribbean. Head coach Elliott Avent has a strong squad filled with talented returners and some players expected to be very impactful out of the transfer portal. One returner should be the centerpiece of a strong lineup, however.

Junior first baseman Chris McHugh is back for another season with the Wolfpack and already received some major expectations for the coming campaign. McHugh was named as the No. 16 first baseman by D1Baseball in their top 50 rankings for that position. He'll need to live up to that billing if the Pack is to make a charge to Omaha over the next few months.

What to expect from Chris McHugh

Among the very best!@Chrismchugh2023 comes in at No. 16 on the @d1baseball 2026 Preseason Top 50 First Basemen list. pic.twitter.com/bHStLBZh0Q — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 2, 2026

The infielder began his collegiate career at VCU, the school where Avent earned his degree, before transferring to NC State as a sophomore before the 2025 season. He made an immediate impact in Raleigh, becoming one of the best offensive players on the roster. McHugh earned the starting first baseman job and never relinquished it, posting one of the best offensive seasons out of anyone on the roster.

McHugh finished the season with a team-high batting average of .365 across 53 games. As a sophomore, McHugh did it all. He led the team with 72 hits and 48 RBIs, including 12 doubles and seven home runs. There's little reason to see McHugh dropping off offensively after such a strong sophomore season, one in which he earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Junior Jump. @PerfectGameUSA names three Wolfpack to the Top 100 Juniors List! pic.twitter.com/85DYLatOGB — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) January 19, 2026

McHugh was one of three juniors for the Wolfpack to be named to the preseason top college juniors list for Perfect Game. He joined standout pitchers Jacob Dudan, a righty, and Ryan Marohn, a lefty, both of whom figure to be crucial parts of NC State's rotation in the coming year. With a very strong stable of arms, the offensive output of McHugh and others will be critical for the Pack.

Despite being reloaded with talent, Avent, McHugh and NC State were selected to finish sixth in the ACC according to the preseason coaches poll, although the team was ranked No. 17 in D1Baseball's national top 25. As they always are, expectations are high for the Wolfpack in 2026 for both fans and the team itself, with sights set firmly on a return to the College World Series in Omaha.

