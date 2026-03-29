Stats, Takeaways From NC State’s Late Collapse vs. Georgia Tech

The woes continued for No. 14 NC State, as it suffered its fifth-straight loss and second in a row to No. 3 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack were deadlocked at the midway point of the eighth inning, but a late rally with one out helped the home team take a two-run lead and escape with the series win.

Head coach Elliott Avent leaned hard on his starting pitcher, right-hander Jacob Dudan , and it paid off for the most part. Dudan held the red-hot Yellow Jacket lineup, one of the nation's best, to four runs while striking out 10 hitters during his six innings of work. The Wolfpack bullpen couldn't hold things together, but Dudan did not earn the loss.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Scripts on the network. pic.twitter.com/nhFxh1J3EP — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 28, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 2-3, 2 BB 2B Luke Nixon: 0-5, 2 K 1B Chris McHugh: 0-4, R, 2 K DH Dalton Bargo: 1-4, R, BB, K 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-4, K CF Ty Head, 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K C Drew Lanphere: 1-4 RF Brayden Fraasman: 1-3, 2 RBI, K -- PH Andrew Wiggins: 1-1, R, RBI, HR (4) -- RF Devin Mitchell SS Mikey Ryan: 1-3, BB

RHP Jacob Dudan: 6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

RHP Anderson Nance: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

What happened to the Wolfpack?

Just a poke.



Brayden Fraasman with some clutch two-out, two-strike hitting to tie the game!



T2 | Wolfpack 2, GT 2 pic.twitter.com/IcbyVG7eDr — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 28, 2026

A major issue for NC State during this poor stretch of play has been the team's inability to get off to good starts. The Wolfpack immediately went down by two runs, already playing from behind. However, Fraasman delivered almost right away, poking a two-out single to right field to bring home a pair of runs, tying the game. It's that kind of small-ball that the Wolfpack needed to have a shot.

Simply putting the ball in play proved crucial for NC State. Head reached on a fielder's choice hit to second base, bringing a third run home to give the Wolfpack a crucial lead in the series. However, the Pack failed to build upon that lead, instead letting Georgia Tech's monster lineup hang around as Dudan grinded his way through each inning.

Settling in.



Jacob Dudan has retired eight straight.



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Ultimately, that lack of run support hurt the Wolfpack when Dudan found himself in a bases-loaded jam. The talented junior gave up the lead, but still managed to escape with just a one-run deficit for his team. It marked the fourth outing of the season in which Dudan struck out 10 or more opposing batters.