Wolfpack Outfielder Shines Off the Bench in Sacred Heart Win

RALEIGH — NC State loaded up its roster with returners and transfer portal talent ahead of the 2026 season, placing a serious emphasis on depth that would allow the team to field different lineups frequently. One of those new additions was outfielder Andrew Wiggins, who arrived in Raleigh after a successful start to his collegiate career with the Indiana Hooisers in the Big 10.

Wiggins joined a crowded outfield depth chart with returners like Brayden Fraasman, Ty Head and Chris McHugh, as well as other newcomers like freshman Rett Johnson. The Indiana transfer got opportunities during the early season trip to the Puerto Rico Challenge, taking advantage when he could, but his moment off the bench against Sacred Heart on Friday showed what he can be.

Bashing off the bench

The 4th Wolfpack home run of the game, courtesy of Andrew Wiggins! pic.twitter.com/ROT9Zl9mhI — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

Wiggins showed off his power in Puerto Rico, blasting a home run in the season opener against Washington. After starting the first two games for the Wolfpack, he faded from the lineup as a regular, earning just a few opportunities against Princeton, Richmond and Akron off the bench for the Wolfpack. He started Friday's matchup with Sacred Heart on the bench, but replaced Brayden Fraasman in the third inning.

"(Fraasman) just didn't seem himself today," head coach Elliott Avent said. "... I almost pinch hit for him with Wiggins there, but I didn't. Then I got (Wiggins) in there and Wiggins responded, which you've got to do. When you've got a lot of players, and I tell them this, the opportunity is not going to be there for everybody to play."

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After replacing Fraasman, Wiggins came to the plate with two runners on base in the fifth inning. That power from Puerto Rico came back, as he blasted a three-run home run to deep right field, traveling 388 feet according to StatBroadcast. He repaid Avent's belief with that moment, as the coach pulled the right lever once again. For Wiggins, it was just good to see the ball fly once again.

"It's probably an indicator that you're doing the right stuff," Wiggins said of his performance. "I think if it shows up on the field that your routine is right. ... More than that, it's your level of care for the game and what you love to do."

Andrew Wiggins sends one off the scoreboard!



Wolfpack 15, SHU 4 pic.twitter.com/zDgmNW6zWa — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

Wiggins isn't changing his approach when he comes off the bench, nor is he changing his mindset overall. The nature of the NC State roster is one filled with different options, so players never know when their number might be called in a key moment. Wiggins' confidence is a major part of how he stays ready to play.

"I would say just showing up to the field and thinking you're in the lineup," Wiggins said. "Even if you're not, it means you're helping the guy next to you. ... If you just mentally check out when you go to the field, it's like you're a void there. You're not helping anyone out. ... If I get my opportunity, I try to help the team by doing well."

Both Wiggins and his coach seem to understand that the situation for the Wolfpack is a positive one. After scoring 62 runs over three games, the bats for NC State are abundant and could explode at any given moment, with the Indiana transfer being a major part of that equation.

"I think for the first time in my 30 years here, I think everybody on this team could earn a starting job," Avent said. "We've got a team that everybody can play and that's the disappointing part because everybody's not going to play."

