Major Takeaways From First NC State Injury Report
RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new era of ACC football has officially arrived. The conference announced a major change over the summer with the introduction of mandatory injury reports ahead of conference football games in the 2025 season.
Despite head coach Dave Doeren's years-long hesitancy to reveal any injury information, NC State became one of the first two teams to release an official injury report ahead of the opening ACC matchup against Wake Forest. Several conferences introduced the mandatory injury reporting to help reduce stress on student-athletes as they tried to hide their injury status from outsiders in years past.
The Wolfpack had several members of the roster listed on the inaugural report released Tuesday before the Thursday night game in Winston-Salem. Some key players showed up on the report.
Who was on the List?
The Wolfpack will be without 11 players in the Week Three matchup. Wake Forest filled out the report with 13 players ruled out, as well as one questionable player and three probable players.
Missing for the Pack
- Safety Renté Hinton
- Defensive back Isaiah Crowell
- Wide receiver/running back Jonathan Paylor
- Nickel Jaren Sensabaugh
- Linebacker AJ Richardson
- Linebacker Cole Wilson
- Linebacker Sterling Dixon
- Offensive lineman Brock Stukes
- Offensive lineman Tyler West
- Offensive lineman Trent Mitchell
- Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder
Several members of the Wolfpack included on the list haven't suited up in the 2025 season so far. Intriguing offensive weapon Jonathan Paylor dominated the early portions of fall camp but sat out with an undisclosed injury through the first two weeks. Hinton has yet to suit up for DJ Eliot and the Wolfpack defense.
Two proven contributors for the Wolfpack were included in the list. Richardson filled in as a backup middle linebacker for team captain Caden Fordham when needed before suffering an injury in the Virginia game. Sensabaugh sat out the second game of the season after playing in the opener against East Carolina.
As for Wake Forest, the potential loss of defensive back Rushaun Tongue could have major implications for the Demon Deacon secondary. Tongue was one of the stronger tacklers in the first week of the season for Wake Forest and has four total tackles on the season so far.
