Teague Andersen Set To Anchor NC State OL
It’s been a busy offseason in the North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive line room. Three starters in 2024 turn their heads to the NFL, now the team has to reload and figure out who can replace what was lost in the offseason.
Two starters from last season return in Graduate left guard Anthony Carter Jr. and redshirt junior tackle Jacarius Peak, both respectively will start on the left side of the offensive line. The Wolfpack opted to explore the transfer portal to find replacements for right tackle. They came out with redshirt junior Teague Andersen who was a Utah State Aggies a season ago.
Highschool/Utah State
Andersen attended Lehi High School in Utah where he helped his team achieve an 11-3 overall record and a state championship as a senior. He received Utah Class 5A first-team all-state honors as a senior and was rated a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.
He sustained eight offers, including schools in Baylor, Indiana and Utah State. He opted to stay in state and become an Aggie to start his college career.
As a true freshman he decided to redshirt, but in 2023 he played in 12 games and started seven. In 2024 he played every snap at right tackle and started all 12 games. In that time he accumulated over 800 pass blocking snaps, and only gave up five sacks with 27 pressures in those reps.
NC State
Andersen opted to test the waters in the transfer portal to find a new home. Now he enters a Power four conference in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the Wolfpack. According to 247Sports he was listed as the 118th best offensive tackle in the transfer portal and 1490th best overall player.
With Peak set to move sides along the offensive line and pick up the duties of the left tackle position with the departure of Anthony Belton. This sets up Andersen to hop into the right tackle role, and pick up where he left off with the Aggies.
The tackle tandem for the Wolfpack next season will be massive, literally, as Peak is 6-foot-4 298 pounds and Anderson comes in at 6-foot-5 319 pounds. Those measurables won’t just make Wolfpack fans happy, but sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey as well who is looking to make a leap in 2025.
