Wolfpack Offensive Lineman Who Holds Key to 2025
The North Carolina State Wolfpack Football Team wants to be better next season and have a bounce back season. And they got a chance to do that. They are bringing back a lot of players from last season's team, and they also have a lot of new players filled with talent that will be part of the 2025 season. That is something that they did not have last season. But now they are all onboard.
The Wolfpack wants to have a better offense in 2025 as well. That is going to be the strong unit on this team. That unit has a lot of different weapons that are playmakers.
It all started with the offensive line for the Wolfpack. A year ago the Wolfpack did not do a good job on the offensive line like they wanted to.
Yes, they showed some sparks here and there on what it can look it with their work consistently as a unit. This season, they are looking to take that next step and be a good offensive line in the ACC. That will go a long way toward getting the offense going through the air and on the ground.
An offensive lineman who is going to be a big part of the line this season is going to be Anthony Carter Jr. He improved on the offensive line last season and is looking to give the Wolfpack the right protection next season. He is going to be one of the leaders on the offensive line, and it is always good when a team is bringing back players on the offensive line.
"Carter Jr. spent 2020 (covid season) rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered during his senior season at Butler," said Michael Clark of 247Sports. "In 2021, Carter Jr. redshirted. Then in 2022, Carter Jr. played in four games, which included his first start in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Carter Jr.'s role increased significantly in 2023, as he stated 11 of 13 games for the Pack at left guard."
"Few players on State's roster improved more than Carter Jr. a season ago. He enters the 2025 season as the Wolfpack's most experienced offensive players. To date, Carter Jr. has played in 34 games, including 26 starts, and 1,773 snaps."
"Carter Jr. and Jacarrius Peak are the lone returning starters from last season. However, it's important to note Peak will slide from right to left tackle. The combination should be a strength for the Wolfpack."