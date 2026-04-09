Terrance Arceneaux Becomes Latest NC State Player to Enter Portal

RALEIGH — The exodus of players from NC State following the surprising coaching change continued on Wednesday, as redshirt junior guard Terrance Arceneaux reportedly entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. While this wasn't one of the more surprising departures from the Wolfpack, it continued a trend of players moving on.

Arceneaux joined Paul McNeil as the other Wednesday announcement, essentially marking the end of the Will Wade era, assuming both decide to leave in the portal and play the 2026-27 season elsewhere. There was no indication that Arceneaux would be open to a return to NC State after his up-and-down year with the program.

More on Arceneaux's decision

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) passes the ball as NC State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When he arrived in Raleigh after three seasons with Houston, including a run to the National Championship in 2025, Arceneaux hoped he would be in a position for a larger role, likely as a starter, under Wade with the Wolfpack. A nagging Achilles injury and some inconsistent play at the beginning of the season saw him pushed lower in the rotation than he hoped, creating some friction.

Over time, he worked his way back into the mix, becoming a reliable option on the defensive end on a team that had very few of those. His ability to guard four of the five positions on the floor makes him a valuable commodity for any team, although his struggles with offensive development likely won't appeal to some coaches looking for two-way impact. It's unclear whether he was ever considered for retention by new NC State head coach Justin Gainey.

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) celebrate in front of the North Carolina Tar Heels bench during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Arceneaux averaged just 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the course of the year, shooting 41% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range. The hope was that he would become a reliable third or fourth option offensively, which never happened despite his athleticism and shooting ability. NC State's season took several bizarre turns, with Arceneaux's struggles being one of the forgotten surprises of a strange single season under Wade's watchful eye.

The Power Conference pedigree Arceneaux and many other transfers brought to NC State never panned out in the way that the coaching staff hoped it would, ending with the inconsistent 20-win season for the program. Wade took the escape route, returning to LSU and leaving many of his players in limbo. Arceneaux didn't seem likely to return had Wade stayed, so this shouldn't come as a shocking development to anyone familiar with the program.