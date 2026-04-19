The Next Breakout NFL Draft Prospect From NC State

RALEIGH — Justin Joly. Brandon Cleveland. Cian Slone. Those are just a few of the names likely to be selected out of NC State at the 2026 NFL Draft festivities, which get started on Thursday, April 23. While NC State has produced several stars in the league since Dave Doeren took over 13 seasons ago, the next breakout draft prospect might have the highest ceiling of all.

Heading into his third season playing quarterback for the Wolfpack, CJ Bailey has quietly worked his way up to the reputation of one of the best signal-callers to come through Raleigh under Doeren's watch. Bailey is already on the radar of some talent evaluators, but has a chance to take things to another level in 2026 with his junior season if his development continues.

What makes Bailey special?

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Image Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6, Bailey always possessed the vertical size and body type to succeed as a quarterback. There were early concerns about the Florida native's weight and ability to accumulate mass, as he came into college built more like a shooting guard than a quarterback. That changed in his first year as a full-time starter in 2025, with Bailey looking more built than ever before and showing a new level of toughness.

The latest NC State roster lists Bailey at 213 pounds, the same weight he entered 2025 as. That will almost certainly change and might already be a below-accurate estimate of the quarterback's body at this time, based on seeing him during spring practices. Tall and lean quarterbacks can work in the NFL, especially when they possess athleticism and mobility. Bailey has both traits.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bailey rushed for over 200 yards in each of his first two seasons with NC State, scoring a total of 11 rushing touchdowns between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. While there have been some inflated sack games for the young quarterback, Bailey's ability to get out of trouble is steadily improving in every rep he completes in games and on the practice field.

The improvement from year one to year two as a passer suggests a massive leap is coming in his junior season, often a pivotal point in the draft journey for many quarterbacks. While there have been flashes of greatness in his first seasons, Bailey hasn't put everything together on a consistent basis. There's a sense of confidence within both Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper that another year will spark even more growth in all areas of the game for Bailey.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The leadership and ability to move on from tough moments in games also help Bailey's case as a future breakout star at NC State and as a draft prospect. His approach to football is a joyous one, but also one built around an extreme desire to compete. That is a major reason why he chose to stick it out with the Wolfpack for another season rather than exploring his options in the transfer portal like many quarterbacks of his stature did over the offseason.

Should everything come together the way the Wolfpack staff hopes, Bailey could become the first NC State quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since program legend Philip Rivers went No. 4 all the way back in 2004. For now, Bailey will watch his former teammates wait for their moment in the pros as he prepares for the 2026 season.