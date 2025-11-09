Thoughts From NC State Players After UAB Win
RALEIGH — A trio of guards played a major role in NC State's second win of the season, a 94-70 victory over the UAB Blazers on Friday night.
Tre Holloman, Paul McNeil and Quadir Copeland all finished the game with double-digit scoring totals. Holloman, a Michigan State transfer, tallied 14 points while the other two guards scored 18 points each.
The three guards took the podium after the win and discussed the team's developing chemistry, the performances of some of the young players and the standards set by their head coach Will Wade in the early portion of the 2025-26 season.
Notable Quotes from the Group
Copeland and McNeil on Wade's message to the team at halftime after a lackluster first half performance
- QC: "Just keep being dominant. We're a real good 3-point shooting team. I think coach was just trying to get into our heads that we were 12-for-15 at the basket. At halftime he said we can get to the basket. We have people that can get to the rim. That was opening up shots like we did in the second half.
- "I felt like we were just trying to play the game we were usually playing. Last game we hit 20 threes, when the shots are not falling, we had guys drive to the basket... The shots we were shooting weren't the best 3-point attempts, so get into the paint to get better shots."
- PM: "He was just telling us to really trust our shot and they're gonna fall. We ain't worried about shots falling. We got to defend, so our biggest goal is just to get out and defend and the shots will take care of themselves."
Holloman and McNeil on the growth of freshman center Musa Sagnia
- TH: "Musa, man... His motor is high and then he’s just grateful to be here. He’s grateful to be a part of our team. He does all of the little things right, so we just trust him and we love him. Seeing Musa grow is amazing.”
- PM: "Musa's always got a smile on his face every day. We're happy for him. Since he came through the door, he has came a long way. We're just really proud and happy for him."
