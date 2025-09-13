Three Key Defenders in NC State's Week 3 Win
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Another game, another dominant second-half performance for the North Carolina State defense under first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot. In the Wolfpack's 34-24 win over Wake Forest, the defense forced straight three-and-outs from the end of the second quarter to the early stages of the fourth quarter.
It wasn't a perfect showing from the defense once again, but the bend-don't-break culture seems to be working early in the season.
The defense leaned on some big plays from its defensive line and secondary once again, but still suffered at times against the running ability of Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford. However, three players stood out for the Wolfpack defense throughout the game and did enough to stop Ashford and star running back Demond Claiborne.
Big Man Touchdown For Shirley
Defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley made what could've been the most important play of the night in the first quarter. The Wolfpack fell behind 14-0 early, but sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey cut the deficit to seven with a touchdown pass.
On the next Wake Forest drive, Shirley found himself in the right place at the right time and jumped in front of a short pass from Ashford. Using his background as a former tight end, Shirley immediately clutched the ball and took off toward the end zone.
- "I hadn’t run the ball since I was in high school. I was just running and trying to get there. There wasn’t anything going through my mind, so I wasn’t worried," Shirley said.
He rumbled for 41 yards and scored a touchdown to knot the game up at 14. Shirley's big play galvanized the defense for the rest of the game. The Wolfpack gave up 10 more points in the first half, but held the Demon Deacons scoreless in the second half with Shirley's help. He logged three tackles with his clutch interception.
Young Defensive Back Has His Moment
Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III played his best game as a starter for the Wolfpack. While it wasn't a perfect showing for the young defensive back, he made several big tackles and came up with a huge play at the end of the game.
After a targeting call saved a desperate Wake Forest offense on fourth down, Ashford dropped back looking down the sideline. He fired a pass right to Royal's real estate and the safety jumped the route and intercepted the pass. It was the first interception of his collegiate career.
Royal finished with four tackles and posted a career-best Pro Football Focus grade, finishing with a 79.8. His interception was the third of the season for the Wolfpack defense and the first by a member of the secondary in 2025.
Unsung Hero
While he didn't fill up the stat sheet beyond a tackle, Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares Jr. continued to be a productive member of the Wolfpack linebacker corps. With the group down AJ Richardson, Soares stepped up and played 29 snaps in the game, rotating with veterans Sean Brown and Caden Fordham.
Soares finished the game with a tackle and a quarterback hurry, but provided some effective pass rush at times. Fordham has showed some struggles in both pass coverage and in rushing the passer in the second and third weeks of the season, but Soares has filled in nicely when he's needed to. Expect Soares to get more looks in the Duke game with Sabastian Harsh suspended for the first half.
For more NC State football content, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.