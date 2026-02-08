Three Standout Performers For the Wolfpack Against Virginia Tech

RALEIGH — The Lenovo Center woes appear to be a thing of the past, as NC State powered past the visiting Virginia Tech Hokies with an 82-73 win on Saturday. The Wolfpack found different ways to score as the Hokies tried to shut down the Pack's dominant 3-point shooting ability by running their best shooters away from the arc.

The win pushed State to 18-6 overall and 9-2 in the league, with the Wolfpack knocking off another quality opponent with aspirations of making the NCAA Tournament in March. To get the job done, head coach Will Wade leaned on three performances from his guards that dictated the direction of the game and secured the victory. Who were they?

Holloman gets it done on both ends

Tre Holloman with the step-back 3!@PackMensBball is on a 14-1 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k6tda1Wfbg — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 7, 2026

Savvy Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman really picked up steam over the last three games after a seven-game stint on the bench, partially because of an ankle injury suffered earlier in the ACC schedule. Holloman scored 16 points, making 3-of-5 shots from beyond the arc against the Hokies. He took advantage of the additional space provided to him as the opposing defense honed in on other shooters.

However, Holloman's work on the defensive end was the aspect of his performance that stuck out most. The senior drew the assignment of Virginia Tech guard Ben Hammond throughout most of the game, a crafty and undersized player who came in averaging over 12 points per game. Hammond did not score and shot 0-for-9 against the Pack, with Holloman hounding him up and down the floor.

McNeil gets hot at the right time

Paul McNeil Jr. with another triple as @PackMensBball goes back up by double digits. pic.twitter.com/uJIhfiWmwj — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 7, 2026

While Virginia Tech boasted one of the nation's stiffer 3-point defenses, it was no match for sophomore sharpshooter Paul McNeil, who was one of the Wolfpack's leading scorers in the victory with 21. McNeil went 4-for-7 from 3-point range, heating up in the second half when his team needed him to.

With Virginia Tech pulling the game within as few as three points, the sophomore buried a pair of triples, rising off the defenders to put his team back up by an insurmountable double-digit lead. McNeil is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc during the Wolfpack's six-game win streak.

Another double-double for Copeland

Q spotted the open angle. pic.twitter.com/zepIJpzhu7 — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 7, 2026

Just a few days after his historic 16-assist, 10-rebound double-double against SMU, senior guard Quadir Copeland tallied another double-double, this time scoring 21 points and dishing out 10 assists against the Hokies. Copeland made personal history in the win, as he scored his 1,000th point in the second half.

His impact on the offensive end was massive, but he also made plays on the other end, racking up five steals. He handled the assignment of guarding potential NBA first-round pick Neoklis Avdalas, who finished the game with 14 points but turned it over five times.

