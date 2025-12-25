Three Standout Redshirt Freshmen For NC State in 2025

RALEIGH — NC State finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 record and a win in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl over Memphis, dominating the Tigers 31-7. With the season wrapped up, it's time to look back on various parts of the Wolfpack's year, ranging from top overall performers to iconic moments.

Because of a plethora of injuries to key members of the Pack, several redshirt freshmen were thrust into significant roles across the year, with three rising to the occasion in key moments and essentially saving the season in some cases. Which redshirt freshmen helped the Wolfpack get through the year?

Running back Jayden "Duke" Scott

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) returns a kickoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Entering the year, NC State planned on Duke Scott operating as a change-of-pace back for the team's star tailback, Hollywood Smothers. However, Scott's physical traits and his impressive work in fall camp earned him more trust from the coaching staff and ended with him playing a large role in his second season with the Wolfpack. He finished the year with 595 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Scott stepped up and potentially changed the trajectory of the season for the Wolfpack when started in place of Smothers against Georgia Tech, then ranked No. 8 in the country. It was a monumental performance, as the redshirt freshman rushed for 194 yards on 24 attempts, scoring one touchdown. He earned the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week honors for his performance which gave the Wolfpack a fifth win with three games to play.

Safety Asaad Brown Jr.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Asaad Brown Jr. (26) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As the season wore on, the Wolfpack's safety room got thinner and thinner as players continued to suffer injuries. Before the year got underway, NC State safeties and nickels coach Charlton Warren started to crosstrain defensive back Asaad Brown Jr., knowing he was an option to bounce between cornerback or nickel to safety. That crosstraining paid off, as Brown became a key safety in the final few weeks of the season.

Brown finished the year with 49 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. While some of the other safeties had issues with getting burned downfield, Brown was a steady option and rarely made mistakes in that sense. He missed just four tackles, something the rest of the safety room struggled with at times.

Defensive end Chase Bond

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Chase Bond (92) celebrates a sack against East Carolina Pirates quarterback Mike Wright Jr. (11) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While he didn't get the same starting reps as Brown and Scott did, Chase bond saw action throughout the year in spurts and looked like a quality rotation option on the defensive line in certain games. Outside of veteran edge rushers Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, pass rush was not a strength for the Pack for much of the season, but Bond made an impact when he was on the field.

Two of the redshirt freshman's seven tackles came via quarterback sacks. Assuming NC State hangs onto Bond, he'll be a potential candidate to break out in his third season in Raleigh.

Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.