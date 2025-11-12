Three UNC Greensboro Players NC State Must Contain
NC State opened up its season with back-to-back wins over NC Central and UAB. In the second week of the Will Wade era, the Wolfpack will have just one game to make another statement, this one coming against in-state opponent UNC Greensboro.
Led by fellow ex-VCU assistant Mike Jones, the Spartans are another low-major program in the midst of remaking itself in the early stages of the 2025-26 season with a host of new players.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, find out which three Spartan players could present threats to the Wolfpack in Wednesday's matchup at the Lenovo Center.
Watch the Episode
Wade spoke about a number of issues he wants to correct in the coming weeks, especially if his team wants to compete for an ACC title in his first season. Find out what the coach said after the Wolfpack's win over UAB.
On the paint defense and allowing UAB to score 44 points in the paint
- "We've got to guard the damn ball. Our defenders have to guard the ball one-on-one. We gave up 44 points in the paint tonight... Now luckily, they shot four of 25 from three, but we just got blown by, blown by, blown by. Started subbing guys out as they got blown by."
- "We've got to be able to sit down and guard the ball and our gap help gets too extended and we've got to sit in the gaps and rake at the ball and not let them just straight-line-drive us to the paint. It was 44-44 in the paint..."
On Darrion Williams being the team's extra playmaker and facilitator and the team's turnover woes
- "We should probably let him handle the ball more. He doesn't turn it over as much and (Ven-Allen Lubin's) turnovers killed us. We had a chance to run away there in the first half... Two cross-court outlet turnovers and they stayed back..."
- "... We just made some mental mistakes, but in big games, all those mistakes add up. So we've just got, we've got to be way cleaner on those details. We've got decent attention to detail. But if you want to be a championship-level team, you have to have obsessive attention to detail. You have to have obsessive attention to detail in everything that you do. And ours is just fair to middling right now and we've got to be better than that."
