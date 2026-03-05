Two Wolfpack Players Deserve All-ACC Honors

RALEIGH — With the final regular season game set for Saturday and a bid to the ACC Tournament firmly secured, the clock is ticking for NC State men's basketball in Will Wade's first season leading the program. While things haven't been perfect, as the Wolfpack enters the finale with a 19-11 overall record, there were certainly bright spots throughout the 2025-26 campaign and ACC season.

Coming into the year, Texas Tech transfer forward Darrion Williams was named the preseason ACC Player of the Year, but struggled for two extended stretches. The forward likely played himself out of any conference recognition throughout the course of the year, but two of his teammates deserve nods from the league after surprisingly successful performances over the last 122 days.

Honorable mention for Ven-Allen Lubin

Without senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin on the roster, one can only imagine the issues the Wolfpack would've had throughout the course of the season. Lubin turned out to be the steadying hand NC State needed, while also proving to be a highly-productive player on a team devoid of frontcourt depth entirely. The senior also helped the Pack get a win over his former team, the UNC Tar Heels.

Lubin's numbers skyrocketed throughout the 2025-26 season, as he averaged nearly five more points in his 30 games so far with the Wolfpack compared to his junior season in Chapel Hill. The forward enters the final game of the season averaging 13.6 points, and 7 rebounds per game, all while shooting 68.2% from the field.

After an offseason full of hype and support from Wade and his teammates, Lubin lived up to all of it. While his numbers won't be as gawdy as some of the conference's more high-profile forwards like Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and even a player like Malik Reneau, Lubin is deserving of all-conference recognition, even if just an Honorable Mention.

Second-Team nod for Quadir Copeland

If Lubin is the steadying hand of the Wolfpack, senior guard Quadir Copeland is the beating heart, bringing the fire every night for his coach, who trusted him enough to bring him along from McNeese State. Even Wade has been surprised by the performance of his point guard, whose ascension to being one of the nation's top distributors is rather remarkable.

Copeland enters the final game of the regular season averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals. The 6-foot-6 guard provided his team with some of the more impressive passing performances in program history, particularly when he racked up a 16-assist double-double in the Wolfpack's win over SMU in early February.

Since the beginning of ACC play, Copeland has an argument as the best point guard in the conference. He averaged 7.5 assists in the first 17 games of the league season and ranks third in assist-to-turnover ratio in that period as well. While he might not earn first-team honors, Copeland appears to be a shoo-in for Second-Team All-ACC.

