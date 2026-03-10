Looking at the Path Through the ACC Tournament for NC State

NC State is heading into the 2026 ACC Tournament without any momentum whatsoever. The Wolfpack lost six of its last seven games, including the regular-season finale at home against Stanford, falling to the Cardinal by a point. March can be a wild time for any team if the magic is there and this particular program is no stranger to the weirdness of the month.

After winning five games in five days at the 2024 ACC Tournament, the Wolfpack rode the wave all the way to the Final Four. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett discusses whether Will Wade's first Wolfpack team has a path similar to the one in 2024 and if the team can replicate even a little bit of that same magic.

Will Wade not ready to give up

As for the close losses , some of them have come at the hands of lower-tier teams in the ACC, hurting NC State's resume greatly in the final days before the NCAA Tournament. Both Georgia Tech and Notre Dame defeated the Wolfpack, but won't make the trip to Charlotte to participate in the ACC Tournament. Wade doesn't view things that narrowly, however.

"You're judge on the body of work," Wade said Saturday. "The last couple of weeks haven't been very good, but we've banked ... A lot of good wins. Our resume is not complete ... We're going to have some opportunities in Charlotte and we hopefully can close them out and take advantage of them."

While the Wolfpack hasn't tumbled to the bubble yet, it's getting dicey down the stretch. NC State wasn't able to secure a 20th win during the regular season, but has one more guaranteed game on Wednesday. Wade's been in similar situations before, but every group is a little bit different.

"There's a reason all the teams are on the bubble. They all have warts," he said. "We certainly know of our warts because we're here every day, but all the other ones have warts, too. I think we'll stack up pretty favorably, but we certainly don't want to risk it by going one-and-done in Charlotte. That would certainly put us at further risk, not that winning one secures anything."

ACC Tournament Hub

Looking for more info on NC State's run through the ACC Tournament? NC State On SI has you covered with the ACC Tournament Hub, loaded with the bracket, links to stories and more on the Wolfpack's trip to Charlotte.

