Three Wolfpack Baseball Standouts From the Puerto Rico Challenge

NC State baseball got the 2026 season started with a trip to the Caribbean, sweeping a pair of games in the Puerto Rico Challenge. The Wolfpack's stay on the island territory ended slightly earlier than expected, with the last game scheduled for Sunday against Seton Hall cancelled because of the weather. Still, there was more than enough playing time to go around for the Pack.

Head coach Elliott Avent and his staff had ample opportunity to tinker and experiment with the lineups, utilizing two different versions in the wins over Washington and Indiana State. Because of the lopsided nature of the victories, the lineup was able to put up some big numbers and get more at-bats than many of the players will get in average league games. Who stood out?

Dalton Bargo mashes in both games

Dalton Bargo hitting bombs in back to back games in his @NCStateBaseball debut feels rightpic.twitter.com/yG46U6jXhd — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 14, 2026

It couldn't have been a better debut for Tennessee transfer Dalton Bargo, who mashed a pair of home runs in the two wins, going 5-for-10 from the plate with three RBI and just one strikeout. Bargo should be a force at the top of the lineup for the Wolfpack, as his additional power next to veteran right fielder Brayden Fraasman makes the group very difficult to get out.

When he transferred to NC State, Bargo hoped to get more playing time at the corner infield positions. With veteran infielder Chris McHugh getting the start in left field, the Tennessee transfer got the start at first base in each of the two games.

Jacob Dudan shines in first start

The DUDE's final line in his first start in 2026.



5.0 IP

2 H

0 R/0 ER

2 K

0 BB pic.twitter.com/GyLxQfTNz5 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 14, 2026

Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan got his first start of the 2026 season against Indiana State on Saturday, his first such opportunity since completing an offseason transition to the starting rotation after spending his first two seasons as an elite reliever for the Wolfpack. Pitching behind ace lefty Ryan Marohn is a difficult task, but Dudan handled it gracefully.

After five solid innings, two hits and two strikeouts, Dudan left the mound with his head held high. It was a strong start to the season for what should be one of the key parts of the Wolfpack's rotation throughout 2026.

Brayden Fraasman picks up where he left off

Brayden Fraasman putting the 9 in #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/n7mjETFrAx — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 14, 2026

Senior right fielder Brayden Fraasman finished the 2025 season as one of the more elite bats in the ACC and even the country. For the Wolfpack to take a leap in 2026, those numbers needed to stay at or near an elite level. He didn't show any signs of slowing down against Power Conference competition in the Puerto Rico Challenge.

Fraasman hit .500 across two games, tallying 2 RBI in the pair of wins while getting the start in right field. The right fielder showcased his speed too, stealing two bases in the two games.

