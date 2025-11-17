Trygger, Lunan Make Sense of Wolfpack's Performance in TCU Loss
RALEIGH — In Sunday's matchup against No. 17 TCU, many of the small issues that plagued No. 10 NC State in its first three games compounded and helped the Horned Frogs secure a 69-59 road victory over the Wolfpack. The loss dropped the Pack to 2-2 on the season, with both defeats coming at the hands of ranked foes.
NC State played one of the toughest opening schedules in the sport with three ranked opponents in the first two weeks. Inconsistent offense and a lack of energy at times cost the Wolfpack in the TCU loss and last week's loss to USC.
The Pack finished with just two players scoring 10 or more points, as sophomore forward Tilda Trygger led the way with 15 points, while freshman guard Destiny Lunan scored 10 off the bench for her new career-high.
Postgame Press Conference
The pair spoke to members of the media following the game and discussed what went wrong for their team in the loss.
Notable Quotes from Lunan and Trygger
Trygger on what the team needs to improve to be able to overcome deficits like the one it faced tonight
- " I think energy is the biggest part we need right now. Coach (Wes) Moore talking about outside of practice, in practice, we need to get our energy up, because when we aren't hitting shots, we need to do other stuff like rebounding, playing defense, and today we didn't do enough of that. So I think everything starts with energy."
Trygger on playing against multiple players over 6-foot-5 for the first time
- "It's pretty unusual to play against girls who are taller than you. So I think today I went out more on the 3-point line and shot more, trying to attack. But you've got to go around them more than just go through them because they can block shots. Just adjust because they're tall and they're good basketball players."
Lunan on the slow starts for the offense and finding momentum in games
- "I feel like we're a pretty, really good team and it's really just like we have the skill set, we know how to play ball. It's just stepping up and playing as a team. I feel like our energy is just the biggest deficit that we have right now."
- "Shots aren't falling, it happens. It's the game of basketball. I feel like we just have to go get it on defense. I feel like defense is something that can start our offense if we want it to, so I feel like we have to take pride in that."
