Top Performers For NC State In Second Virginia Loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Will Wade and NC State failed to meet the level of play set by Virginia in two matchups during the 2025-26 season, with Tuesday's loss to the 11th-ranked Cavaliers finishing a regular-season sweep of the Wolfpack. The visiting Pack's offense never found the space it needed to operate successfully, instead getting dominated by the more physical UVA side.

Even in defeat, NC State still had a handful of players who put together quality performances. While those outings came in a disappointing game for the Wolfpack overall, these players can build on their showings and try to carry that momentum into the next battle, a road matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday. Who stood out most for State on Tuesday?

McNeil battles through contact

Virginia's defense came into the game trying to run NC State away from the 3-point line as much as possible. The Cavaliers were highly successful with that strategy, but sophomore guard Paul McNeil still found ways to wiggle into space and get shots away. The sharpshooter battled through contact and physicality to get open for his distributing guards and tried to keep the Wolfpack in the game.

McNeil finished with a team-high 22 points, shooting 6-for-16 from the field and 3-of-12 from 3-point range in the loss. He made an impact rebounding the basketball, often times soaring in for defensive boards when the NC State forwards tried to engage Virginia's oversized frontcourt. Had more whistles gone the Wolfpack's way, the guard might've had more opportunities at the free-throw line, but he still went 7-of-7 from the charity stripe on Tuesday.

Williams figures things out eventually

The up-and-down shooting numbers for senior forward Darrion Williams persisted in the Virginia game. His performance against the 'Hoos was a perfect encapsulation of the way his season with the Wolfpack has gone to this point. There were early struggles that hindered the offensive output of the team. However, he continued to fire up shots, knowing his team needed his scoring to have a chance.

That lingering confidence helped Williams ultimately finish with 14 points, making 5-of-12 shots from the field and 3-of-6 shots from 3-point range. It wasn't the prettiest of offensive performances, but the forward found a way to knock down shots after a slow start, something he's done in previous games like the overtime win over Clemson. It simply wasn't enough, as the Cavaliers exploded offensively in the second half.

