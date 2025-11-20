Top Wolfpack Recruit Makes It Official With NC State
After committing to the school on October 4, Cole Cloer has officially signed his letter of intent to play basketball with the NC State Wolfpack. The 6'7'' 190-pound small forward is one that NC State was never in the running for until Will Wade went to work.
Wade has already done wonders for this program, one that only continues to reach new heights. Cloer is currently Rivals' No. 26 overall recruit, further proving that NC State isn't going anywhere. Wade's program is here to stay, and he had much to say about what adding Cloer means to the Wolfpack.
Will Wade Comments On Cole Cloer
"Cole is an exciting pickup for us. It was a great recruitment and really excited that Cole is running with the Pack," Wade said.
"He is a great, great player. He’s somebody that’s going to be able to step in and make an immediate impact for us," he added. "He can really shoot the ball. He’s got great height, he’s got great length and really shoots the ball at a high, high level."
Wade continued, "He’s really just a great fit for us all around. It’s a bonus that he’s right up the road and grew up an NC State fan, but we would have recruited him if he was anywhere in the country. We’re thrilled he’ll be with us and know he’s ready to go and help us from day one.”
Cole Cloer Signs Letter Of Intent
According to Pack Insider, he's the ninth-highest-ranked HS prospect to commit to NC State. Keep in mind, those numbers are only from the recruiting database era, but it doesn't take away from just how big of an acquisition Cloer is. The IMG Academy High Schooler is one of, if not the most explosive, small forward in the Class of 2026.
While he had significant interest from Arkansas, Alabama, UConn, and North Carolina, among others, Cloer chose to play for Wade and the Wolfpack.
NC State already has a signed letter of intent from center Trevon Carter-Givens. The 6'11'' center is nearly a Top 10 player in California and is just outside the national Top 100.
Even though those are Wade's only recruits so far, NC State still has their sights set on Deron Rippey Jr. Adding the top point guard in the class would prove just how important Wade is for the Wolfpack and just how far of a run they could go on in the years to come.
