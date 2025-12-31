NC State Making Progress With Elite 2027 Small Forward

NC State is off to a solid start to the 2025-2026 season, with the team at 9-4 through their first 13 games and gearing up for ACC play. Head coach Will Wade has been leveraging the Wolfpack's recent on-court success to build momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail, as he and his staff continue to make progress with several prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star small forward who recently named NC State as one of the programs that is standing out in his recruitment so far.

NC State Trending For Four-Star 2027 Forward

One of NC State's top targets in the 2027 class is Josh Leonard, a four-star small forward from Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina. The Wolfpack has been pursuing Leonard for several months, initially extending an offer to him in July.

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

While he's only a junior at Wilson, Leonard has already established himself as one of the top prospects in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 18 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 6 small forward, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of South Carolina.

He has drawn interest from some of the nation's top programs, with offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, and more. However, he recently told Rivals' Jamie Shaw that NC State is among the schools that have stood out most in his recruiting process.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) high five during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Leonard spoke with Shaw about NC State's recruitment of him and explained that, so far, the Wolfpack coaching staff has told him to keep developing as a player so he can make an immediate impact when he graduates from high school.

“My conversations with them are basically just keep developing my game, getting stronger, faster, and being the best I could be when I’m ready to leave high school," Leonard told Shaw.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The 6'6" forward also told Shaw that he likes his fit in NC State's system, enjoys the Wolfpack's style of basketball, and has a great relationship with Wade.

The fit there is them being more of a fast-paced team and hard-nosed defenders," Leonard told Shaw. "They’re very aggressive, and I feel like that fits my play style. We have a great relationship. Coach Wade is definitely a great coach. He’s really showed me the discipline he takes his team to, like just being together through practice. Being one band with one sound.”

Since he's a 2027 prospect, there's still a long way to go before Leonard makes a decision. Still, it's clear that NC State has made a strong early impression on him and has a solid chance of landing one of the nation's top recruits.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE