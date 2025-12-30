NC State Comes Up Short in Pursuit of Top Recruit

RALEIGH — While the primary focus for Will Wade remains getting the 2025-26 roster back on track in NC State's run through the ACC conference schedule, building for the future is still critical. The Wolfpack was in the mix for the nation's top recruit at the point guard position in the class of 2026, Deron Rippey Jr.

However, the standout guard announced that he will be joining Jon Scheyer and the Duke program just down the road from NC State Tuesday on CBS Sports, somewhat disappointingly for the Wolfpack staff and the fan base. Rippey completed his visit to Raleigh early in the season and several industry insiders indicated that he was deeply interested in what Wade was building at NC State.

What Rippey's decisions means for the Wolfpack

BREAKING: Five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., has committed to Duke, he tells @247Sports



“Duke fans can expect an electric point guard who brings energy and is ready to lead the team while competing for a national championship.”



Story: https://t.co/xbOLpVilRR pic.twitter.com/VZFzmsIBDG — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) December 30, 2025

The decision stings for NC State, as both Wade and general manager Andrew Slater were aggressive in their pursuit of a point guard that could've been a major piece for the 2026-27 season. With four-star forward Cole Cloer in place for the coming season, the Wolfpack was hoping to bring his friend from the USA Basketball circuit aboard, but came up short.

The Pack was among the final five teams on Rippey's list, signaling major momentum in the recruiting world. The fact that Wade's program was so appealing to one of the nation's best players in the infancy of its development bodes well long-term for the program. However, losing a top recruit to a rival just down the road in Durham that has no issue luring in high-end talent shows just how far the Wolfpack still has to go to establish the reputation that programs like Duke and North Carolina maintained.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"It was a very tough decision," Rippey told 247Sports after his announcement. "I went back to what I value in a program long-term, both as a family and as a player. Duke offers a lot of benefits beyond athletics, but academics, resources, alumni support, high-level coaching, and professional development."

As it stands, NC State signed two players in the 2026 class with Cloer and Trevon Carter-Givens from Southern California. Cloer will enroll early at NC State, joining the program while he recovers from an injury and getting a head start on the academic and development process. The Wolfpack appears to be in the mix for more five-star talent, most notably Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen.

With Rippey off the board, the Wolfpack can focus on other high school recruits and potential transfer portal targets after the season.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE