Touchdown Review: Garbage Time Touchdown Against Clemson
All coaches want is to see players still competing if the score is out of hand. The situation sucks, but competitiveness is what drives professional sports, and especially on the college football level. It may suck being down multiple scores, but all that's asked is to give effort until the clock strikes zero.
NC State found themselves in that predicament against Clemson a season ago. The offense got the ball back with 3:33 remaining in the game, but the Wolfpack fell 28-59. The game was lost, but the offense still went out there and fought. The fight resulted in a 40-yard touchdown.
Last touchdown vs Clemson
Quarterback CJ Bailey wasn't even in the game yet; backup redshirt sophomore Lex Thomas was at the helm, competing against the Clemson late-game defense.
The play is very simple; both teams are in a very basic play as it's the last two minutes of garbage time. NC State rolls out in a 3x1 look with the trips side towards the wide side of the field. The running back is lined up towards the single receiver side, and most likely, all receivers will be going vertical, trying to exploit the prevent coverage Clemson is in right now. The Tigers will let catches happen as long as it's in front of them, where they can make a tackle.
Clemson is in a simple two-high safety look with a basic cover four. Four deep defenders and three underneath. Essentially wanting to protect the endzone in this situation, the corner on the weak side of the formation even backs up his depth on the same level as the safeties before the snap.
The Wolfpack are running a dagger route concept with a deep in by the outermost receiver and a clear out route by the innermost on the trips side of the formation. While this happens, the back-side receiver, Terrell Anderson, is running a simple post in this case.
Since the corner backed up before the snap, Anderson springs wide open at the top of his route; Thomas sees this and proceeds to throw a great ball with anticipation.
The ball comes in a little behind, but it's still a great throw. Anderson makes the catch and has two defenders in front of him. The outside corner takes an overcommitted angle, and Anderson makes him regret the decision with a clean juke. He also makes the safety miss, and it's off to the races as Anderson wins; touchdown.
