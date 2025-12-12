NC State Offers Elite 2027 EDGE

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren are coming off a solid 2026 recruiting cycle, where the Wolfpack secured 27 commits and wrapped up Early National Signing Day with a top 50-ranked class nationally.

While they performed decently in the 2026 cycle, NC State aims to have an even better 2027 class. Doeren and his staff have already started targeting several prospects in the class, most recently offering a four-star EDGE.

NC State Extends Offer to Four-Star 2027 EDGE

On Dec. 10, NC State extended an offer to Desmond Malpress, a four-star EDGE prospect from Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Malpress shared that the Wolfpack had offered him on X , writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from The North Carolina State University.”

The Wolfpack is the seventh Power Four team to have extended an offer to Malpress, joining other elite programs like Miami, Florida, and Tennessee.

The 6’3”, 205-pound EDGE is one of the top recruits in the entire country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 84 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 7 prospect from the state of Florida.

Currently, the two schools that have pursued Malpress the most are Florida and South Carolina, with the young EDGE having taken unofficial visits to both schools this fall.

Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine currently gives the Gators the best chance to land Malpress at 38.9% and the Gamecocks are a close second with a 34.1% chance.

While NC State still has a decent amount of ground to make up in Malpress’s recruitment, the good news is that it’s still relatively early in his process, and Doeren and his staff have plenty of time to improve their standing.

Malpress is among the top players in the country and is highly sought after by some of the nation's elite programs. He hasn’t set a commitment date and will likely take official visits (OVs) with several schools this spring and summer before making his decision.

Getting him on campus in Raleigh for an OV should be the next step for Doeren and NC State’s pursuit of Malpress. If the Wolfpack can keep building a relationship with him over the winter, there’s a good chance the school will be near the top of his list by spring.

While offering Malpress doesn’t necessarily mean he will consider NC State as a serious option, it at least opens the door for the Wolpack to land one of the top defensive players in the 2027 class.

