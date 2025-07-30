Who Will Set the Tone For Wolfpack Defense?
The North Carolina State Football team is getting ready for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Football season. The season is almost here. In the last little bit over a month, the Wolfpack will be in action to open up the season. And it all set to kick off with a rematch of their bowl game from last season.
They have a lot of expectations next season. They want to make sure that they are putting together the best roster with the right starters that give the team the best chance to win next season.
We know that they want to have a better season than they did last season. That all starts with having the right preparations for the season. It all starts with the coaches and players. If they can do that, they will be in a good position to kick off the season by winning games early. It is going to be interesting to see how the Wolfpack comes out of the gate, and that can be very telling.
The good thing is that they know what they have in their team and will not try to be a team that goes to a very different game plan when things are not going their way. The Wolfpack has to play well on both sides of the ball, and they have to feed off each other if they want to be in better games at the end of the season.
But on the defense side is where this team is going to have to set the tone. And one player that can do that is defensive end Travali Price. It is going to be good to watch him and the rest of the defensive line go to work this season.
"After a disappointing 2023 season, credit Price for his improvement last fall. However, with gone, State will need more from Price this fall," said Michael Clark of 247Sports.
"Price, who's played in 38 games at State, is far-and-away the most experienced returning defensive end on the Pack's roster. While the Wolfpack added a couple of experienced players from the transfer portal, it's hard to know what to expect from those additions. Plus, there are some promising underclassmen on the roster, who should contribute this fall."
"Lastly, Price must assume a leadership role this season, and as mentioned above, it's imperative for him to have the best year of his Wolfpack career. Maybe the new system in Raleigh will unlock his potential as he looks to make an impact in myriad ways this fall."