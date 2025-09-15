An Important Trend Continues For NC State Defense
RALEIGH, N.C. -- First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot worked hard to bring in players to fit his new look defense at North Carolina State. Some of the additions have been perfect fits with the Wolfpack, particularly linebacker Cian Slone and defensive end Sabastian Harsh.
Both players contributed significantly to the team's 3-0 start. While the defensive stats haven't been strong overall, the Wolfpack defense shows its teeth in the second halves of games. In Winston-Salem, the unit held the Demon Deacons scoreless after a 24-point first half.
The strong performances by the defense in the second halves of the Wake Forest and Virginia wins were a major reason the Wolfpack started the 2025 season undefeated.
Clutch Performances
NC State head coach Dave Doeren wanted to improve the team's ability to close games after the Wolfpack went 3-4 in games decided by one score in 2024. It started in the team's camps in the spring and fall, where Doeren and the staff placed both the offense and defense in high-pressure situations continuously to help simulate and prepare for the real games.
In the first two games, that training paid off for the defense. After dominating the first half against East Carolina defensively, it came down to one tackle on a fourth down by defensive back Jamel Johnson to secure the 24-17 win. The Virginia offense dominated the Wolfpack in the first half, but Eliot's defense responded by holding the Cavaliers to just seven points in the second half. Slone came away with the game-winning interception in the end zone.
The defense has allowed 3.3 points per fourth quarter in 2025. In fact, the only points the Wolfpack allowed in a fourth quarter came in the opener against ECU. NC State held both Wake Forest and Virginia scoreless in the final frame of those two wins.
Captains Leading the Charge
In both the Wake Forest and Virginia wins, the Wolfpack went to the locker room at halftime trailing after ugly defensive performances in the first half. According to multiple members of the team, linebackers Caden Fordham and Sean Brown acted as catalysts for turnarounds at halftime of both of those games.
- "We just knew that we weren’t playing to our standard as a defense. Offense was doing their thing, going out there, scoring points, doing what they’re supposed to do, and defensively, we were letting them down." Brown said after the Virginia game. "We were just letting the defense know, ‘The way we’re playing right now, we've got to cut that s*** out...but we've got to cut that out, and play our brand of football.'"
Eliot and his defense need to improve in the first halves of upcoming games, but the second-half showings are certainly full of promise long term.
