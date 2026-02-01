Trio of Wolfpack Youngsters Get Ratings Boost

RALEIGH — NC State wrapped up reworking its roster over the last two weeks with a flurry of additions out of the transfer portal. Now, Dave Doeren and his staff begin the process of getting new players, both out of the portal and incoming or early-enrolled freshmen, up to speed with the Wolfpack's schemes and culture.

The freshman class got a nice confidence boost, as did the recruiting prowess of the Wolfpack, earlier in the week, as three members of the 2026 class received boosts from Rivals, jumping a full star up in the ratings from three to four stars. Which players made the jump?

The boosted recruits

The final reveal of the Rivals 300 rankings for the 2026 class saw wide receivers Amiri Acker and Tyreek Copper and athlete Stephen Brown receive bumps from three to four stars, helping boost the overall outlook on the Wolfpack's incoming class. The three offensive freshmen could be in position to be contributors early in their collegiate careers should their development begin on the right note.

Acker already headlined the group with a fringe three or four-star rating, depending on the recruiting service. The Crescent High School (S.C.) standout wrapped up his high school career in style, racking up 55 receptions for 1,277 yards and 16 touchdowns. According to the Wolfpacker, Acker stood out at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas as well, helping bump his rating further.

Crescent football player Amiri Acker | Todd Shanesy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acker moved up in the South Carolina state rankings as well, becoming the No. 6 recruit from his home state after previously being listed as the No. 12 prospect. He won't the lone freshman receiver, as Copper was another dominant high school player with hopes of exploding onto the scene at the collegiate level with the Wolfpack and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.

Copper finished his high school career at Kinston (N.C.) with 4,361 yards on 251 receptions. He caught 59 touchdowns and already etched his name next to another Wolfpack legend. The 6-foot-2 wideout passed NC State standout receiver Emeka Emezie's North Carolina high school total number of receptions in his final year.

NC State picked up a commitment from 3⭐️ ATH Stephen Brown, he announced. Brown chose the Wolfpack over Texas Tech.



The 6-foot-7, 205-pound prospect projects to play tight end in Raleigh.



Brown, listed as an athlete in the recruiting cycle, pledged and signed with the Wolfpack after a strong high school career in Chicago. The 6-foot-7 freshman was being recruited as both a football and basketball player, even holding offers from several high-major basketball programs like Arizona State, Illinois and Miami.

The ratings jump for the trio should be a nice confidence boost for the Wolfpack's recruiting staff.

